Maserati: intriguing hypothesis for the post-Levante era

At the end of March, Stellantis’ Mirafiori plant saw the definitive cessation of production of the Maserati Levante, the flagship SUV of the Trident automaker. However, the luxury brand belonging to the Stellantis group has already announced that a new model intended to replace the Levante will be introduced in the coming years. This future vehicle promises to be even more luxurious and technologically advanced.

Is this the design of the future heir to Maserati Levante that could debut in 2027?

It’s not yet certain whether it will be an evolution of the Levante or a completely new model. What seems quite likely is that this vehicle won’t make its debut before 2027. Rumors suggest it could be built on the STLA Large platform, the same as the Dodge Charger Daytona, which would make the Cassino plant in Italy its likely production site.

Regarding this future Maserati flagship SUV, we report a new interesting hypothesis that has emerged online. Digital designer Stefano Moraschini has created a render imagining the style of a future Trident crossover. As can be seen from the images, it’s a model with more luxurious dimensions and positioning compared to the brand’s current SUVs, which the render’s author conceives with a length exceeding 5 meters.

A vehicle in this category would allow Maserati to compete on equal terms with crossovers from prestigious brands such as Aston Martin, Lamborghini, and Bentley, as well as with the top versions of SUVs from Audi, BMW, Mercedes, and Range Rover. It remains to be seen whether the Italian brand actually has a novelty of this caliber planned for the coming years, to the delight of its numerous enthusiasts.