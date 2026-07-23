Maserati honors the MC12 with a one-off GT2 Stradale

Maserati has created a one-off GT2 Stradale Fuoriserie for a Taiwanese collector, drawing inspiration from the MC12 GT1 raced by Vitaphone Racing. Named Tribute to MC12, the car combines a customer-specified design with the 631-hp Nettuno V6, allowing it to sprint from 0 to 62 mph in 2.8 seconds and exceed 199 mph.

Maserati builds a one-off GT2 Stradale inspired by the MC12 GT1

Rather than copying the MC12’s appearance, the project celebrates its racing history through carefully selected colors and details. The body combines Digital Mint Matte with Nero Essenza, while Giallo Avia Pervia highlights the logos, lettering, and aerodynamic components.

The color scheme recalls the Vitaphone MC12 GT1 that won the 24 Hours of Spa in 2005, 2006, and 2008, while also securing second-place finishes in 2007 and 2009.

Maserati finished the front Trident, pillar emblems, and rear lettering in gloss yellow, while the Fuoriserie logos on the rear fenders match the body’s Digital Mint paint. The large carbon-fiber rear wing carries yellow Maserati lettering.

For the first time on a GT2 Stradale, every carbon-fiber aerodynamic component features a gloss finish. These parts include the four hood elements, front air outlets, and rear air channels.

The black anodized center-lock wheels and carbon-ceramic braking system follow the same theme, with yellow calipers providing another visual accent. The owner also selected the Performance Plus package to reinforce the car’s track-focused character.

Inside, black Alcantara racing seats feature yellow Trident embroidery on the headrests, accompanied by matching four-point harnesses. Yellow stitching extends across the steering wheel, dashboard, center tunnel, and door panels, alongside exposed carbon-fiber trim.

A special Tribute to MC12 badge resulted from a direct request by the collector and took shape through collaboration between the customer, Centro Stile, and the Maserati Fuoriserie team.

The mechanical foundation remains unchanged from the GT2 Stradale, which draws heavily from Maserati’s motorsport program. Engineers developed the model to reduce weight and improve aerodynamic performance while preserving the materials and finish expected from a road-legal Maserati.

The handover took place at Maserati’s headquarters in Modena. The experience included a factory visit and a tour dedicated to the Emilia-Romagna region’s automotive heritage, including the Umberto Panini Collection.

The project forms part of Maserati’s Year of the Trident, celebrating 100 years since both the emblem’s debut and the company’s first racing victory. On April 25, 1926, Alfieri Maserati drove the Tipo 26 to a class win and eighth overall, beginning the motorsport tradition that this one-off GT2 Stradale aims to honor.