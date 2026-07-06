Maserati GT2 takes on its high-performance siblings: who wins the drag race?

Four Maserati models, all powered by the same 3.0-liter twin-turbo Nettuno V6, line up for a carwow drag race covering acceleration, rolling performance, and braking. Their outputs range from 530 hp to 640 hp, while the weight gap between the heaviest and lightest model exceeds 560 kg.

Maserati GT2 Stradale, MC20 Cielo, GranTurismo and Grecale face off

On paper, the GT2 Stradale starts as the favorite thanks to 640 hp and 720 Nm delivered through just 1,465 kg. It has the best power-to-weight ratio in the group, along with track-derived aerodynamics and rear-wheel drive. The MC20 Cielo sits close in terms of numbers but offers a very different character. It produces 630 hp and the same torque figure, while weighing 1,560 kg. Like the GT2 Stradale, it sends power to the rear wheels, a setup that can bring advantages at higher speeds but makes standing starts more difficult than in the all-wheel-drive rivals.

The GranTurismo Trofeo represents the balance between performance and traction. It delivers 550 hp and 650 Nm through all four wheels, with a weight of 1,795 kg that places it in the middle of the group. The Grecale Trofeo completes the lineup with 530 hp and 620 Nm, also managed by all-wheel drive. However, its 2,027 kg kerb weight makes it the heaviest of the four and could cancel out its traction advantage during acceleration.

Carwow uses three different tests to highlight different qualities. The standing quarter mile rewards the ability to put power down in the first few meters, where the all-wheel-drive systems of the GranTurismo and Grecale could offset their power deficit against the two rear-wheel-drive cars. The half mile shifts the focus toward power-to-weight ratio and top-end speed, areas where the GT2 Stradale and MC20 Cielo start with an advantage. The braking test, finally, brings mass, braking hardware, and weight distribution into play, variables that do not always favor the fastest car in a straight line.

The real interest of this challenge lies in how differently the Nettuno V6 behaves depending on the platform around it. The same engine moves from a SUV weighing more than two tonnes to a racing-derived sports car weighing less than one and a half tonnes, with a grand tourer coupé and a 600 hp-plus spider in between. The final results will depend not only on pure power, but also on power delivery, launch quality, traction, and braking performance, making the outcome less predictable than the numbers suggest.