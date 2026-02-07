Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio recognized in 2026 Car and Driver Editors’ Choice luxury list

Maserati announced that GranTurismo and GranCabrio earned a place among the Car and Driver 2026 Editors’ Choice Honorees in the luxury sports car category. One of the world’s most respected automotive publications grants this recognition to models that stand out for overall quality, performance, and technical value within their segments. For the Trident brand, this result confirms the work carried out on the latest interpretations of its grand tourers.

Car and Driver honors Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio in 2026 Editors’ Choice

Each year, the Editors’ Choice selection relies on an in-depth evaluation that combines instrumented testing, road drives, and comparative market analysis. Judges assess vehicles based on dynamic behavior, technology content, value-to-performance ratio, and overall driving experience. The inclusion of Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio highlights a successful balance of sportiness, comfort, and technical refinement.

The 2026 model year versions of both grand tourers deliver high performance while preserving strong comfort, a combination that suits long-distance travel. Engineers developed and built both cars in Italy, reflecting Maserati’s vision of premium mobility through a blend of engineering, design, and driving pleasure. In the Trofeo versions, the twin-turbo Nettuno V6 plays a central role. Maserati developed this engine in-house and equipped it with a pre-chamber combustion system derived from the brand’s racing experience to improve efficiency and performance.

A sport exhaust system, now standard on Trofeo versions with combustion engines, further enhances the driving experience. This setup amplifies the acoustic character of the Nettuno V6 and strengthens the distinctive sound and sporty identity of both models.

GranTurismo and GranCabrio also take part in the Maserati Fuoriserie personalization program, which includes two one-off creations: GranTurismo Meccanica Lirica One-Off and GranCabrio Meccanica Lirica One-Off. These unique models draw inspiration from Modena’s heritage and blend references to mechanics and opera, featuring bespoke paintwork, custom interiors, and exclusive design details. They also celebrate the return of GranTurismo and GranCabrio production to Maserati’s historic Modena plant.

According to Maserati, these cars continue a long tradition of high-performance grand tourers that traces back to the historic A6 1500 Grand Tourer. With GranTurismo and GranCabrio, the brand aims to combine heritage and innovation while maintaining a strong focus on Italian style, driving dynamics, and build quality, elements that continue to define the Trident’s identity in the luxury sports car segment.