Maserati blocks the online sale of the first MCXtrema ever delivered

The Maserati MCXtrema represents the most extreme track-focused car the Trident has ever built. It does not qualify for road use and takes shape as a radical evolution of the MC20, designed exclusively for life between the curbs. Beneath its carbon-fiber bodywork sits a heavily revised version of the 3.0-liter Nettuno V6, featuring new turbochargers and delivering 740 horsepower and 730 Nm of torque. Those figures make it the most powerful track-only Maserati ever.

Maserati delivered the first example in August 2024 during Monterey Car Week, one of the most important events in the global collector-car scene. Surprisingly, the owner quickly attempted to put the car back on the market by listing it at auction. Maserati noticed the move and stepped in directly to stop the sale.

Maserati blocks auction of the first MCXtrema track car

This particular MCXtrema stands out thanks to a highly theatrical configuration. Dihedral-opening doors, a roof-mounted intake snorkel, and a massive adjustable rear wing define a purely functional aesthetic. The matte Blu Xtrema livery reveals exposed carbon fiber and features a Bianco Pastello Opaco Trident on the hood. The number 24 on the doors carries clear significance, referencing Project 24, the internal codename under which Maserati developed the model. The technical package includes 18-inch OZ Racing center-lock wheels finished in matte black and wrapped in Pirelli P Zero slick tires designed specifically for track use.

Inside, the car follows the same uncompromising philosophy. The cockpit eliminates any focus on comfort and concentrates entirely on driving and safety. An FIA-approved roll cage, carbon-fiber Sabelt seats trimmed in blue and black Alcantara, and five-point harnesses create a true race-car environment. Additional equipment includes an OMP fire-suppression system, controls for engine mapping and traction control, a carbon-and-aluminum quick-release steering wheel, and a 5-inch LCD display that shows essential driving data.

Maserati built only 62 examples of the MCXtrema, effectively placing it out of reach for anyone outside the brand’s carefully selected circle of clients. The car that appeared at auction had covered just 228 kilometers and came with full documentation, spare parts, and accessories. However, bidding on Bring a Trailer stalled at $751,000, well below Maserati’s official price of €900,000 ($1.062.473)

At that point, Maserati North America intervened and informed the dealer that the car falls under strict resale restrictions and cannot appear in a public online auction. The platform canceled the listing, and for now, the future of this MCXtrema remains unclear. The Trident intends to maintain tight control over the fate of its most extreme creations, even after delivery to customers.