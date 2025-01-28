Maserati: French dealer in crisis offers its cars at clearance prices

Maserati is going through a difficult period, with sales volumes much lower than expected. The challenging moment for the Trident brand is causing anxiety among enthusiasts and has been repeatedly covered by the media, trying to identify the reasons. According to the former CEO of Stellantis, the main responsibility lies with marketing, as the products in the range are of high quality.

Perhaps, caught up in the SUV frenzy, company executives have somewhat neglected the promotion of the brand’s sports lineup, which better connects to its tradition. The problem is likely linked to communication aspects, which have failed to make highly appealing models like those mentioned earlier more attractive.

Maserati in trouble: French dealership sells brand models at bargain prices

The management change could bring about a turning point. At the moment, however, the situation remains complicated. Orders are lacking or, in any case, are far from forecasts. Such a scenario is draining the company’s finances and causing crisis for some brand dealerships.

While this risks resulting in closures and job losses on one hand, it can open up good buying opportunities on the other, even though it’s never nice to take advantage of others’ misfortunes. In France, a soon-to-close Maserati dealership is offering new and used models from the Italian car manufacturer remaining in their showrooms at sale prices. For those wanting to add a model to their personal collection, this could be the right time to make a purchase.

The dealership owner has set a minimum price for each unit, significantly lower than the list price, leaving it to potential buyers to bid up towards figures closer to list values. No offer above the minimum will be refused. The possibility of getting an excellent deal isn’t so remote.

For a 2024 Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo, bidding starts at just 80,000 euros. The dealership in question is CLG Motors, which is closing down, trying to dispose of its stock of 13 new and used cars from the brand as quickly as possible. According to Carscoops, at least three brand dealers have been forced to close in France in 2024 due to declining sales.

In the first nine months of last year, cars delivered by the automobile manufacturer totaled 8,600, a 58.3% decrease compared to the 20,600 vehicles sold in the same period of 2023. We are awaiting aggregated data for last year, but the situation isn’t expected to show significant percentage changes. The collapse in demand has reduced the amount of oxygen available to sellers, some of whom have been forced to close down.

Returning to the dealer’s offers, the inventory being liquidated includes a good assortment of brand models. It appears the auction will take place this Friday. Some of the cars are brand new, others have accumulated very few kilometers, while others are good used cars at low cost.

The most expensive car on sale is the aforementioned 2024 Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo, with only 84 km on the odometer, for which bidding starts at “just” 80,000 euros. The group also includes a 2024 Levante Modena Ultima, with 42 km, offered starting at 60,000 euros. A Grecale GT Hybrid starts at 40,000 euros, while a 2021 Quattroporte Trofeo with 58,631 km will start at 20,000 euros.