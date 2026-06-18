Maserati faces a possible turning point as Stellantis talks with two partners

Stellantis has confirmed that it is in talks with two potential partners to strengthen Maserati, without moving towards a sale of the brand. CEO Antonio Filosa made the statement during a parliamentary hearing, rejecting the sale rumours that have circulated in recent months and reiterating that the Cassino plant is also among the industrial assets the group intends to relaunch, not abandon.

Maserati relaunch nears as Stellantis seeks two strategic partners

The emerging strategy is to keep the Trident within Stellantis while opening the door to collaborations capable of bringing technology, development expertise and additional capabilities. This formula could help Maserati regain ground in a luxury segment where software, electrification, electronic architectures and execution speed now matter as much as design and traditional performance.

The issue carries particular weight because Maserati is going through a difficult phase. The brand still has a strong identity, a unique history and a natural premium positioning, but in recent years it has struggled to find commercial continuity. The range needs renewal, production must return to more stable volumes and the Italian plants need more regular activity.

Modena and Cassino remain the two key hubs for the Trident. Modena is tied to the most exclusive and sporty side of the brand, while Cassino plays a central role for models such as the Grecale and for the industrial future of the range. A well-structured partnership could therefore affect not only future products, but also the stability of Italian production.

Stellantis has not revealed the names of the possible partners. Filosa only referred to companies able to bring technology, development and ideas, suggesting that the final choice will depend on their ability to accelerate the relaunch. The key moment could come in December, when Maserati will hold a dedicated strategic presentation with more details on models, technologies and possible collaborations.

Some signs have already emerged. Maserati has just updated the GranTurismo, GranCabrio and Grecale, confirming its intention to combine high-performance combustion engines, Folgore electric versions and a renewed design language. But the relaunch cannot stop at a range update. To become competitive again against its direct rivals, Maserati will need new models, updated platforms, stronger software and credible electrification, all without losing the identity and exclusivity that have always defined the Trident.

The implicit risk in any opening to external expertise lies precisely there, and the choice of partner will determine whether the collaboration can strengthen the brand without distorting it. December could provide the first answers.