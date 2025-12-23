Maserati GT2 celebrates its 2025 successes and already looks ahead to 2026

The 2025 season of Maserati Corse comes to a close with an extremely positive balance, confirming the Trident’s return to the top of closed-wheel racing, a path that began in 2023, and further strengthening an already impressive record of success.

The standout figure of the year was Philippe Prette. Driving the Maserati GT2 fielded by LP Racing, he claimed the Am class title in the GT2 European Series powered by Pirelli, repeating the achievement secured in the previous season. His 2025 campaign stood out for remarkable consistency, with ten wins from twelve races, a result that allowed the team to seal the championship well ahead of time and firmly establish its leadership in the series.

Maserati GT2 dominates 2025 and expands its global racing presence

Prette’s performance and the overall value of the Maserati GT2 project received official recognition on November 22 during the SRO Motorsports Group Awards, held in the evocative setting of the Scuola Grande della Misericordia in Venice. This acknowledgment highlights the significance of a season destined to remain a key chapter in the recent history of Maserati Corse.

Looking ahead, 2026 will confirm the continued presence of Maserati cars in the GT2 European Series, which will kick off at Monza on May 30 and 31. At the same time, Maserati has announced its participation in the SRO GT Academy project, unveiled during the most recent 24 Hours of Spa. The new format will introduce a dedicated Silver class, awarding the SRO GT Academy title to the winner and offering, from 2027 onward, the opportunity to compete in a full season of the GT World Challenge Europe – Endurance Cup, either in the Silver or Pro Am categories.

The Maserati GT2 racing program is also expanding on a global scale. The model is now eligible to compete in more than twenty championships, for a total of over 170 races per year across more than one hundred race weekends. Among the most significant developments is its entry into the US-based International GT Championship, which will, for the first time, welcome both the Maserati GT2 and the MCXtrema in the GTX category.

The American calendar will take Maserati’s race cars to some of the world’s most iconic circuits, starting with Sebring during the weekend from February 26 to March 1. The season will then continue at Road Atlanta, Lime Rock, Mid-Ohio, Road America, Watkins Glen, VIR, Laguna Seca, Barber Motorsports Park, and finally COTA in November.

The expansion of competitive opportunities for the Maserati GT2 has also been made possible by the introduction of the Endurance Pack during 2025, which opened the door to additional series and race formats. As a result, the Modena-based brand is preparing for a highly significant season that will coincide with a historic milestone. In 2026, Maserati will celebrate the centenary of its racing debut, which took place in 1926 with the Tipo 26, the first car to wear the Trident on its hood and a class winner at the Targa Florio.