Maserati down again in the third quarter of 2025

Stellantis closed the third quarter of 2025 with growing results: revenues rose 13%, reaching €37.2 billion, thanks especially to the boom in the North American market (+35%), followed by Europe, Middle East and Africa. Only South America shows a decline. CEO Antonio Filosa called the results encouraging, highlighting the $13 billion strategic plan in the United States, which aims to create 5,000 new jobs and increase American production by 50% over the next four years. In stark contrast to this positive picture, Maserati’s crisis continues, now led by Jean Philippe Imparato.

Stellantis Q3 revenue up 13% while Maserati deliveries fall 15%

In the July-September period, the Trident automaker delivered about 1,800 cars, 300 fewer than the same period in 2024. Production collapsed by 65%, with just 140 units coming out of Mirafiori and 75 from Modena. Weighing heavily is the flop of the Folgore project, the 100% electric range, whose launch struggles to take off, together with continuous postponements of the revival plan.

At the Modena plants, brand headquarters, the 214 employees remain on solidarity contracts. The high-end plan includes transferring GranTurismo and GranCabrio assembly to Modena, an operation that should reduce recourse to social safety nets but is not currently able to guarantee full employment.

Despite interest from Chinese and Middle Eastern investors, Stellantis has reiterated it does not want to sell the Maserati brand. However, uncertainty remains and the presentation of the group’s new industrial plan is awaited, initially scheduled for March 2026, then postponed to June. The Trident’s future remains suspended between volume reduction, electrification delays and strategies still being defined, a delicate moment for one of the most iconic names in Italian automotive.