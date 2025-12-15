Maserati ditches the four-banger and gets a V6 for every Grecale

Maserati is dramatically upgrading its Grecale SUV lineup for 2026. The automaker is officially dumping the base 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, replacing it with something altogether more appropriate. A detuned version of the glorious V6.

Previously, the Grecale’s entry-level GT and mid-range Modena trims utilized the four-cylinder, offering 296 HP and 325 HP, respectively. Now, that entire engine has been banished. The new 2026 Maserati Grecale Modena V6 will use a milder version of the Trofeo’s 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6, delivering a far more substantial 386 HP, an increase of over 60 HP compared to the outgoing Modena.

This power infusion translates directly into performance. Maserati claims the new V6 Modena will sprint from 0 to 60 mph in a brisk 5.0 seconds flat and hit a top speed of 160 mph. For those who still crave absolute speed, the 2026 Grecale Trofeo remains the unchanged beast, keeping its 523 HP V6 for a 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds and a 176 mph maximum velocity.

Perhaps the most surprising, and refreshing, part of this power upgrade is the pricing. Despite the bump to the more prestigious V6 engine, the 2026 Grecale Modena starts at $86,495, which is actually $2,330 less than the previous four-cylinder Modena model. The Trofeo maintains its premium starting price at $119,495.

Not to be overlooked in the shift toward power, the fully electric Grecale Folgore also saw a critical improvement. Its total range has been boosted by 30 miles, extending its reach to approximately 275 miles per charge. This added efficiency comes courtesy of a new AWD disconnection feature, which presumably lets the EV loaf around when maximum traction isn’t needed.

Of course, regardless of which powerful Grecale you choose, Maserati is ready to lighten your wallet further with customization options, including bespoke paint colors that can easily add over $18,000 to the starting price.