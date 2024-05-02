Maserati: car’s future in Klaus Busse’s view

As we all know in the world of luxury cars, tradition and innovation are constantly intertwining to give birth to new creatures of the road. Maserati, a brand of Made in Italy excellence, is no exception. According to design chief Klaus Busse, touchscreens absolutely must be a must-have element for cars with a modern character, especially luxury sports cars like Maseratis.

Maserati among tradition and technology. Klaus Busse: why touchscreens are necessary

Klaus Busse explained very clearly that the large presence of features in today’s cars makes it impossible to use only physical buttons to maintain control of all accessories. In fact, a dashboard full of buttons would not only be unsightly, but also unintuitive and not at all practical for the driving driver, even in terms of concentration and attention to what is happening on the move. This problem could be solved through touchscreens. They, in fact, make it possible to organize information in a much simpler way, with the main goal of showing the person driving to view only what he or she needs at a precise moment.

Despite admitting that he is not a “big fan” of touchscreens, Busse believes that they can be a viable solution for cars nowadays, even more so when it comes to luxury sports cars like Maserati. The design of the screens and the information displayed on them must be meticulously thought out to enhance driving pleasure and minimize driver distractions.

Maserati‘s big goal is to be able to create cars that can be sporty and comfortable at the same time, even for long journeys. Since many of the features of Maserati cars already offer this mix, the touchscreen, according to Busse, is the perfect tool to definitely achieve this balance. This would go a long way toward giving the driver all the functionality he or she needs without compromising driving pleasure.

Certainly there are car enthusiasts who appreciate and prefer the distinctiveness of physical buttons. But on the other hand, we can also say that it seems completely undeniable that touchscreens can certainly offer a number of advantages in terms of practicality and intuitiveness. Klaus Busse‘s vision for Maserati seems quite clear: the future of the car is in touchscreens, obviously used in a smart and responsible way to enhance the driving pleasure and unique driving experience that only a Maserati can offer.