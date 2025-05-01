Maserati being sold to the Chinese? Stellantis responds to Chery

In recent hours, Chery appears to have renewed its interest in Maserati. In fact, when asked about interest in the Trident brand, Charlie Zhang, Executive Vice President of Chery Automobile, said: “We are ready to seize every opportunity to acquire brands.” These words have fueled rumors about the possible sale of the Italian brand by Stellantis, which has once again decided to respond by saying that its brand is not for sale. “With all due respect, but Maserati is not for sale.”

Stellantis reiterates again that Maserati is not for sale to extinguish rumors of possible interest from Chery

Stellantis has clearly stated that it has not authorized any company to explore the sale or spin-off of the Maserati brand. This statement is essential to defend the integrity of a historic brand and support the recently developed relaunch plan, which includes strengthening the brand’s Italian identity. Maserati’s vital center remains in Modena, in Motor Valley, where all models are developed and produced, from the sporty MC20 to the new electric generation GranTurismo Folgore. A Stellantis spokesperson emphasized that the Trident is central to the group’s global strategy, representing the only luxury brand in its portfolio, renowned for Italian style, performance, and quality worldwide.

For years, there have been rumors about a possible disengagement by Stellantis from Maserati, due to inconsistent sales results and difficulties related to the electric transition. After a period of strong expansion in the early 2010s, the brand faced a difficult phase, with declining performance and a range considered by many observers to be poorly aligned. Even in the first quarter of 2025, things don’t seem to be going well.

In fact, Maserati has registered a strong slowdown in sales, delivering just 1,700 vehicles globally. This is a sharp decline compared to the 3,300 units distributed in the same period of 2024, marking a retreat of 1,600 cars. These numbers take the brand back more than a decade, to levels similar to those of the first quarter of 2013, when deliveries stopped at 1,304 units. A figure that highlights the current difficulties of the Trident in a market undergoing profound transformation, where competition in the luxury segment and the transition to electric impose courageous strategic choices.