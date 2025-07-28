Maserati and Alfa Romeo join forces on a brand-new GT project

According to the latest reports, Maserati is seriously considering developing a new high-performance GT equipped with an enhanced version of the V6 Nettuno engine already used in the MC20, paired with an all-new manual transmission. This project would bring the Trident brand’s most authentic spirit back to the forefront, strengthening its connection to the mechanical and sporting tradition that has always defined its identity.

Maserati working on a new manual transmission GT? The speculation takes shape

This new sports car, expected as a limited production model, should position itself at the top of Maserati’s lineup, becoming the most exclusive and powerful gasoline-powered model produced by the Modena-based marque since the legendary MC12. Market debut could happen as early as 2025, coinciding with the centenary of the first Maserati-branded model.

The project would be based on the GranTurismo platform, but with clear openness to collaboration with Alfa Romeo, following a similar scheme that led to the birth of the 33 Stradale, developed on the MC20’s monocoque. Santo Ficili himself, current COO of Maserati and former CEO of Alfa Romeo, recently emphasized the importance of synergies between the two brands, citing illustrious precedents like the 8C Competizione and 4C, both deeply connected to the Modena facility.

The new Maserati GT project could therefore also give birth to a “twin” bearing the Alfa Romeo badge, following the approach adopted for the 33 Stradale. A move that would confirm the intention to maximize shared platforms and high-performance powertrains within the Stellantis group.

At the moment there are no official confirmations, but sources speak of a pure gasoline sports car, devoid of any form of electrification. The V6 Nettuno, thanks to its advanced architecture, would still allow for contained emissions while offering high performance, thus remaining within future environmental regulation parameters.

The return of the manual transmission, according to Davide Danesin, head of Maserati engineering, would be perfectly consistent with the brand’s identity. Danesin has stated that there’s still concrete demand for mechanically “pure” cars, free from batteries and intrusive assistance systems, aimed at enthusiasts seeking driving engagement and emotion.

The manual transmission could find its place in a special version of the new GT, making this Maserati even more exclusive and desirable. An “analog” sports car, designed to celebrate tradition at a symbolic moment for the Trident automaker: the centenary of the first Maserati, set for next year. An ideal opportunity to bring the brand back where it deserves to be: among the absolute protagonists of automotive passion.