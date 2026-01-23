Maserati 3500 GT: new virtual concept reimagines the classic model

In recent hours, designer Bruno Callegarin shared a new concept on social media created with the help of artificial intelligence, imagining a possible spiritual successor to the legendary Maserati 3500 GT. The project pays tribute to one of the most iconic models in the Trident’s history, produced between 1957 and 1964, during a period when Maserati recognized the growing appeal of luxury grand tourers fueled by the economic boom of the time.

Maserati 3500 GT reimagined in a stunning modern concept

Maserati developed the 3500 GT with the goal of combining elegance, performance, and comfort for long-distance high-speed travel. The car aimed to deliver an engaging driving experience even for non-professional drivers, offering a level of refinement superior to that of the more extreme sports cars of the era. The model marked a turning point for the brand, which moved toward a more structured production process, reaching around two units per day.

Under the hood sat a 3.5-liter inline-six derived from the racing 350S, producing 230 horsepower and paired with a tubular chassis and advanced suspension. Inside, the cabin offered high-end comfort, with leather upholstery, seating for four, a usable trunk, and advanced features for the time such as air conditioning and electric windows.

The render captures that spirit and reinterprets it in a modern key. The images show a sleek two-door sports coupe with elegant proportions, clearly inspired by the original 3500 GT but redesigned with contemporary styling. The front end looks low and aggressive, dominated by the classic Maserati grille with the Trident at its center, reworked with a modern design and flanked by slim LED headlights that give the car a sharp, high-tech expression.

The side profile appears clean and refined, with a long hood, a rearward-set cabin, and pronounced wheel arches that recall the grand tourers of the 1950s and 1960s. Taut surfaces and integrated air intakes enhance the sense of motion, while the large wheels emphasize the car’s sporty character.

At the rear, the design features a compact and muscular tail defined by a horizontal light signature that spans the full width of the vehicle. The Maserati logo stands out clearly, while the treatment of the rear window and bodywork suggests a futuristic approach, almost reminiscent of an electric or hybrid hypercar.

Overall, the concept blends heritage and modernity in a convincing way. It reinterprets the timeless appeal of the 3500 GT through a contemporary lens, resulting in a grand tourer that feels elegant, powerful, and true to Maserati’s DNA. It is a design exercise that sparks the imagination and raises hopes that Maserati could one day bring something similar to life, perhaps through special programs like Bottega Fuoriserie, where limited-edition models with strong character could find their place.