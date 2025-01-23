Marchionne’s car up for auction, Dodge Challenger SRT8 392 goes to Barrett-Jackson

On Thursday, Jan. 23, a very rare car, namely a 2011 Dodge Challenger SRT8 392, will take center stage at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction . This car, a true piece worthy of being put on display in some museum. It was custom-built and one-of-a-kind for the late Sergio Marchionne, who as we know is certainly a legendary figure in the automotive industry worldwide. It is an exclusive tribute, to say the least, that brings together the power of the Mopar brand with the passion of a discerning collector. It features custom details and an exhilarating performance engine. This Challenger represents the pinnacle of automotive engineering and craftsmanship of the highest order. A unique opportunity for classic car enthusiasts to come into possession of a piece of history.

Dodge Challenger SRT8 392 engine and features

Under the hood is a powerful mechanical heart: a 6.4-liter V8 HEMI “Apache” SRT “Apache” engine, capable of delivering an impressive 470 horsepower and 637 Nm of torque. Transmission is handled by a precise Tremec 6-speed manual transmission, a choice that highlights the sporty soul of this car. Despite its years, the car looks practically like new, having covered just 4,680 kilometers.

The car showcases to the public an elegant and sporty livery, with deep black bodywork (Pitch Black) made more precious by refined racing stripes in dark gray tones (Dark Charcoal). Masterfully handcrafted by Chrysler designers and protected by a transparent finish, these stripes take charge of giving the car a unique and personalized touch.

To further highlight the sporty character, the car has been equipped with a lowered, custom Mopar suspension, a custom Mopar sports exhaust, blacked-out taillights and distinctive 392 HEMI badges in two shades of black. Aggressively designed 20-inch forged light alloy wheels with a matte finish complete the exterior look.

Interior of Marchionne’s legendary Challenger

The interior, which is also highly polished, has been upholstered in fine black leather and made precious by exclusive embroidery with the SRT and 392 logos. There are numerous standard features and high-end optional extras, including the Custom Preferred package, Media Center package and electric sunroof, all of which make this muscle car a powerhouse of comfort and technology.

Making this car even more special are the autographed signatures of Sergio Marchionne and key SRT designers, including Ralph Gilles and Mark Trostle, which are printed on the dashboard and in the engine compartment. A true testament to the commitment and passion that went into its creation.

This Dodge Challenger has undergone an especially careful preservation process, remaining for the past eleven years in a constantly climate-controlled environment. The car is being sold complete with all of its original documentation, including the window sticker, build sheet, owner’s manual, and two sets of keys. Its history has been well documented, including its first sale at the Barrett-Jackson auction for the considerable sum of $175,000. So, all that remains is to know the final price of this auction, which will surely be an interesting figure to follow.