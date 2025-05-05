MAK launches Monza, the premium wheels for Alfa Romeo and other Stellantis vehicles

MAK, an Italian company leading in alloy wheel production, has unveiled Monza, a new stylistic offering that appeals to Alfa Romeo enthusiasts and more generally to owners of vehicles belonging to the Stellantis group.

This new wheel model has been designed with great attention to recall the aesthetic DNA of the Biscione brand, evoking the distinctive lines and sporting charm that have always characterized Alfa Romeo cars.

Available in four and five-hole configurations, the Monza wheels position themselves as a versatile and customizable solution, perfect for enhancing the look of models such as Alfa Romeo Junior, Tonale, and many other cars in the group. Starting from spring 2025, MAK Monza wheels will be available in 17-inch and 18-inch diameters, with ECE 124, NAD, and TÜV/KBA certifications, guaranteeing high standards in terms of safety, reliability, and build quality.

The design stands out for two finishing variants that reflect different tastes and personalities. The Black Mirror version combines elegance and brightness thanks to sophisticated mirrored reflections, ideal for those seeking a touch of refinement. The Gloss Black variant of the wheels, on the other hand, focuses on a sporty and bold aesthetic, designed for more dynamic drivers who pay attention to aggressive styling.

The result is an alloy wheel with harmonious proportions and bold lines, capable of enhancing the aesthetics of modern cars without sacrificing technical reliability. MAK‘s Monza wheels thus represent a perfect combination of Italian design and precision engineering, designed for those who want to stand out even in the aesthetic choices related to their four wheels.