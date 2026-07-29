Magenta leather and desert vibes: Ford’s $13k Bronco Horizon experiment

Ford is leaning hard into factory-sanctioned customization with the all-new Bronco Desert Rising, the inaugural entry in its ambitious Horizon series. Why let independent tuning shops hoard all your hard-earned cash when Detroit can charge you directly from the assembly line?

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Based on the Bronco Outer Banks, this desert-inspired visual spectacle leaves subtle at the dealership door. Up front, you get bright white trail sights paired with a painted pink grille, a color combination inspired by rare natural desert phenomena, or perhaps by someone accidentally dropping a neon highlighter onto the design board.

The package throws in standard white Method wheels, a matching white bucking Bronco emblem, and optional body graphics. Slip inside, and you are greeted by magenta Katzkin leather seats and a serialized console badge reminding you that only 999 other people share your exact taste. Ford is capping production at 1,000 units, available across white, black, gray, or red exterior paint options. All of this stylistic bravado can be yours for a modest $13,695.

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The Desert Rising marks the eighth offering from Ford Custom Garage, the dedicated division launched in November 2024 to cash in on a tempting reality: 46 percent of new Ford buyers already purchase aftermarket accessories. Rather than watching those dollars walk away, Ford now lets you order these packages straight during the vehicle build or ships them directly to your dealer as a kit. Plus, if a certified dealer handles the installation, you get a reassuring three-year, 36,000-mile warranty.

For those who find magenta leather a bit too subtle, Ford is also teasing the upcoming Bronco OVR pack, slated for release later this fall. For a cool $16,499, this trail-ready kit tacks on 17-inch black WELD wheels, black lug nuts, Fox off-road suspension, Havoc fender flares, red tow hooks, and optional extras like a high-clearance Borla exhaust or upgraded fog lights. Individual parts are also sold separately if you prefer to build your rig piecemeal.