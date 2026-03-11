2027 Ford Super Duty brings the features owners wanted

Ford has updated the Super Duty lineup for the 2027 model year, focusing mainly on off-road capability and customization options. According to the American automaker, many of the changes come directly from customer feedback.

The most significant update involves the Tremor Off-Road Package, which now becomes available across the entire Super Duty lineup, including versions equipped with the STX Appearance Package. The configuration includes 35-inch tires, a factory lift, an electronic locking rear differential, skid plates, Rock Crawl mode, and Trail Control. Previously, this package was limited to a smaller portion of the range.

Ford also extends Tremor compatibility to Crew Cab models with a 176-inch wheelbase and an 8-foot bed. Buyers can now combine the package with an optional 48-gallon fuel tank, increasing range for demanding work or off-road use.

Ford has also revised the XL Off-Road Package, introduced in 2023. The original configuration included 33-inch off-road tires, skid plates, and an electronic locking differential. However, Ford says many customers requested more ground clearance without needing specific interior trims or exterior graphics.

That request led to the new XL Off-Road 35-Inch Tire Package, which adds 35-inch tires, a limited-slip front differential, an electronic locking rear differential, dedicated shocks, Trail Control, Rock Crawl mode, Trail Turn Assist, and additional underbody protection for the transfer case and fuel tank. For customers who do not need tires of that size, Ford will continue to offer the 33-inch version, now renamed XL Off-Road 33-Inch Tire Package to distinguish it from the new configuration.

Another major change concerns the Platinum trim, which Ford now offers on F-350, F-450, and F-550 Chassis Cab models. These versions typically serve as the base for specialized conversions such as utility bodies, overlanding builds, horse transport setups, or heavy towing applications. Until now, they could not be ordered with the highest trim level available in the Super Duty lineup. With the update, customers who choose a Chassis Cab can now enjoy a more refined and well-equipped interior, bringing these work-focused trucks closer to the comfort of the top Super Duty models.