Madison High School, students gift a Jeep Wrangler to their favorite custodian | Video

A completely unexpected gesture has transformed, and perhaps even made better, the life of a school custodian. In fact, thanks to the great generosity of some of the students and also their families belonging to the community in Vienna, Virginia, the custodian’s dream of owning a Jeep Wrangler has been fulfilled.

James Madison High School custodian receives a Jeep Wrangler as a gift

Francis Apraku, an esteemed custodian at James Madison High School in Vienna, Virginia, recently experienced a very emotional story that he will probably never forget for the rest of his life. Students at the school, along with the help of their families, were able to put together the necessary funds to buy the much-loved custodian a Jeep Wrangler, a dream he had owned for many years, which has now finally come true.

The story stemmed from a simple conversation that took place one school day between the Apraku custodian and a group of freshmen. In this chat, the school custodian allegedly revealed to the boys that he had a dream of getting behind the wheel of a Jeep Wrangler, a car classified as the undisputed queen of off-roading.

The community unites to give an unforgettable thrill to its most beloved custodian

A fundraising campaign through GoFundMe, a platform that serves specifically for this purpose, raising funds for an issue even as this one, was used to pool the amount needed to purchase the car. In a short time, the news went almost viral, thanks in part to the support that the Vienna VA Foodies Facebook group realized. In fact, together they managed to raise over $20,000, going far beyond what was the initial goal.

The handover of the Jeep Wrangler to its new owner was a very moving moment, especially for the person directly involved, who showed much amazement. Apraku, in fact, who was visibly emotional, thanked immensely all those who contributed even in a small way to the realization of this little big dream. He called it a completely unexpected gesture as far as he was concerned.

The school custodian stated that the day of delivery will forever remain in his heart. He also wanted to add that he is very grateful to everyone, especially to his dear students whom he now sees as true friends and also to their families for the extraordinary gift they received. The Jeep Wrangler is definitely a car worthy of much awe on the part of the Virginia school custodian, who now thanks to his students will have the great opportunity to get behind the wheel of it and drive all kinds of roads without incurring any mishaps.