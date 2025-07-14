Luxury in the details: BMW unveils automatic camera cleaning system

BMW continues to assert itself as a pioneer in automotive innovation. The German luxury automaker’s latest development is necessary as obvious. An automated camera cleaning system designed to maintain optimal visibility and functionality for the increasingly sophisticated driver assistance features.

While this feature may not sound as groundbreaking as electric drivetrains or autonomous driving technologies, it perfectly illustrates BMW’s ongoing commitment to improving the everyday driving experience. Having sold over two million vehicles worldwide in 2024 alone, BMW shows no signs of slowing down. The brand consistently seeks to refine every aspect of its vehicles, even when it comes to keeping rear-view and parking cameras free from dirt, mud, or rain.

With this new solution, BMW takes aim at a common frustration for drivers. Cameras becoming obscured by grime or bad weather, compromising safety and convenience. Now, that hassle might finally be over. The system is already available on the brand’s latest models and is easily activated through BMW’s iDrive infotainment system.

How to activate it? From the central touchscreen, drivers can go to the “Vehicle Apps” section via the main menu, then select “Parking” and navigate to “More.” From there, the “Camera Cleaning” function lets users choose which camera to clean. Once activated, the BMW roundel (logo) on the front or rear of the vehicle physically lifts up, unleashing high-pressure water jets to clean the lenses, all without the driver needing to step out of the car.

It’s another small but smart enhancement that showcases BMW’s ability to combine tradition with forward-thinking technology. Taking a look forward, the future is more complex than we expect. Some competitors that have gone all-in on electric-only lineups, but the Bavarian brand continues to believe in the value of internal combustion engines while embracing a tech-driven future. As industry giants like Ford’s CEO Jim Farley debate Tesla’s autonomous tech, BMW focuses on refining real-world usability. True innovation often lies in the details.