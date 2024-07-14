Dodge Demon 170 vs Lucid Air Sapphire: who wins the drag race?

American car enthusiasts show particular interest in comparing the Dodge Demon 170 and the Lucid Air Sapphire, two vehicles that represent innovation and power in the U.S. automotive industry. These cars have been featured in numerous acceleration races, and recently another one was added, covering the classic quarter-mile distance. The Hagerty team organized this interesting comparison, offering enthusiasts the opportunity to see these two impressive vehicles compete directly.

Dodge Demon 170 vs Lucid Air Sapphire: combustion engine versus electric motor, who will win?

These two vehicles represent the technological pinnacle in their respective segments of the American automotive industry. The first, equipped with an internal combustion engine, features a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that delivers a maximum power of 1025 horsepower (764 kW). According to manufacturer specifications, it should be able to cover the quarter-mile distance (about 400 meters) from a standing start in 8.91 seconds.

The second vehicle in the comparison is a fully electric model. It is equipped with three electric motors, one of which is positioned on the front axle, generating a combined maximum power of 1234 horsepower (920 kW). According to data provided by the manufacturer, this vehicle should complete the quarter-mile in 8.95 seconds. Despite a higher weight compared to its combustion counterpart, the unique characteristics of electric vehicles – such as all-wheel drive and instant torque – could offer significant advantages in real driving conditions.

The technical specifications suggest that the electric vehicle might have an advantage in acceleration races. The test organized by Hagerty aims to verify these hypotheses under real conditions. Two comparisons were conducted between the Dodge Demon 170 and the Lucid Air Sapphire. The first took place on a standard asphalt track at Willow Springs, while the second was carried out on a surface specially prepared for drag racing in Bakersfield.

This choice of different locations allows for evaluating the vehicles’ performance under different conditions, offering a more comprehensive overview of their capabilities. The goal is to provide empirical data on the performance of both vehicles, allowing for a comparison based on concrete results rather than theoretical speculations. Here, the combustion muscle car found more grip and performed much better, but in both matches, the electric sedan emerged victorious.