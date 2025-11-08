Long live the Hellcat: is this the loudest Ram 1500 TRX ever built?

Even as Stellantis prepares to haul the mighty Ram 1500 TRX back from the dead, the market is still buzzing with custom tributes to the recently retired, Hellcat-powered workhorse. And we’ve just discovered one final act of defiance against subtlety, courtesy of the tuning wizards at Road Show International.

This Satin Purple Ram 1500 TRX isn’t just a vehicle. It’s a high-velocity, 702-horsepower declaration that anonymity is for economy cars. The truck’s dazzling satin purple vinyl wrap makes it visible from a zip code away, ensuring that no one will mistake this for a sensible choice. The aesthetic audacity is complemented by the factory Black Graphics Package. It provides sharp contrast across the exterior details, further darkened by heavily tinted windows and smoked light clusters.

The truck rolls on massive 24-inch custom wheels. A two-inch lift kit adds 50mm of ground clearance, enabling it to conquer larger obstacles off-road. Inside, the cabin remains fundamentally the same, which is a mercy, given the exterior drama. The interior boasts a mostly black leather treatment across the contact surfaces, accented with contrasting red leather inserts and TRX logos embroidered into the seatbacks. Custom logos on the headrests complete the look. It proves that you can customize a beast without completely ruining its core appeal.

Mercifully, the heart of the beast is the same. The 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 still delivers its original 702 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. This is the engine that made the TRX a legend. It launches the super truck from 0 to 60 mph in a blinding 4.5 seconds and covering the quarter-mile in under 13 seconds.

Unfortunately, if you need this absurdly customized piece of automotive history, you’re too late. It has already found a new, undoubtedly flamboyant, owner. The rest of us will just have to wait a few months for Stellantis to re-release the Ram 1500 TRX.