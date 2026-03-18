Liberty Walk just widened a Honda Civic Type R

Nobody said Liberty Walk was going to play it safe. After turning the Lamborghini Miura into a polarizing conversation piece, the Japanese tuning house has shifted gears in the most unexpected direction: a front-wheel-drive compact. Not just any compact, though. They went straight for the Honda Civic Type R, the hot hatch that already divides opinion before anyone touches a single body panel.

The kit was announced directly by the company’s founder on social media, with a post that could not have been more straightforward: “the new body kit for the Honda Civic is finally available”. Short, confident, unapologetic.

Liberty Walk clearly didn’t rush this one. The fitment is precise, the integration is clean, and each component flows into the next with the kind of obsessive attention to detail the brand has built its reputation on. Regardless of whether the subject is a six-figure Italian car or a JDM hot hatch. The widened front and rear fender flares are the obvious headline act, paired with new side skirt inserts and a revised front fender profile that adds visual mass without looking bolted-on.

The front bumper gets a dedicated lower spoiler and flanking vertical fins, while the grille stays gloss black with the red Honda badge and Type R emblem front and center. The hood appears to be a full replacement, the mirror caps have been swapped out, and out back, an enormous rear wing stands tall on its pillars above a properly aggressive diffuser that keeps the dual-center exhaust outlets exposed.

The ride height is slammed, pneumatic suspension seems like the only logical explanation, and the five-spoke Advan-wrapped wheels spin around red brake calipers. White paint, tinted glass, factory-style graphics, and probable carbon fiber trim for the add-on components complete the picture.

Pricing, as usual with Liberty Walk, is a conversation you need to have directly with them. But before you pick up the phone: are you really ready to do this to your Type R?