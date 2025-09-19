Ferrari F8 Tributo: Liberty Walk delivers a radical makeover

The Ferrari F8 Tributo continues to make headlines, this time thanks to an extreme reinterpretation by Liberty Walk, the famous Japanese tuner renowned for its spectacular widebody creations.

Ferrari F8 Tributo reimagined by Liberty Walk with extreme widebody kit

The brand’s founder shared images of the supercar on social media, quickly garnering widespread praise. While Ferrari purists argue that such a model should remain true to its original configuration, many enthusiasts drawn to bold transformations see this version of the F8 Tributo as a work that successfully blends elegance with aggression.

The star of the show is the Brilliant Light Blue paintwork, a vibrant shade that makes the F8 Tributo even more striking. The livery wraps around the entire body, accentuated by Liberty Walk’s signature widebody kit, which includes bolted-on front fenders, redesigned side skirts, a front bumper with a pronounced splitter, and a rear section dominated by a ducktail spoiler and a more aggressive diffuser. Black five twin-spoke wheels, yellow brake calipers, and dark trim details complete a look that is impossible to ignore.

Inside, the F8 follows the same bold theme. Blue leather dominates much of the cabin, wrapping the seats and trim with a striking presence. Ferrari’s prancing horse logo proudly appears on the headrests and steering wheel, while the overall atmosphere feels almost entirely new, likely the work of another specialist, since Liberty Walk rarely modifies interiors.

Mechanically, no changes have been announced. Under the hood remains the 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8, producing 720 hp and 770 Nm of torque. These figures allow the supercar to sprint from 0 to 62 mph in just 2.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 211 mph, performance figures that confirm the unmistakably racing soul of the Ferrari F8, already one of the most admired Ferraris of recent years.