Lexus ES 2026: when a Japanese sedan decides to grow up

Japan doesn’t rush. That much was clear when Lexus unveiled the eighth-generation ES at the Shanghai Auto Show in spring 2025 and then took its sweet time before actually letting anyone order one. Well, the wait is officially over, at least for the electric versions. The hybrid? Still doing its thing somewhere backstage.

Built on an evolved version of Toyota’s TNGA-K multi-pathway platform, a architecture reworked to accommodate both combustion and fully electric powertrains, the new ES has grown in every direction. The wheelbase stretches 3.1 inches longer, the body gains 6.5 inches in length, 2.2 inches in width, and 4.5 inches in height. More room, more presence, more sedan.

Two electric variants lead the lineup. The ES 350e runs a single front-mounted motor producing 221 horsepower and delivers up to 307 miles of range on 19-inch wheels. The ES 500e adds a 118-hp rear motor to the mix, bringing total system output to 338 HP, while trimming range to 276 miles. Both share the same 74.7 kWh lithium-ion floor-mounted battery pack and support Level 2 AC charging at 11 kW (about seven hours to 80%) or DC fast charging at up to 150 kW, which gets you from 10% to 80% in roughly 28 minutes. The charging port, NACS standard, J1772 adapter included, sits behind a power-actuated flap on the front passenger-side fender.

Inside, Lexus pairs a 12.3-inch driver display with a 14-inch infotainment touchscreen, and bundles in the updated Lexus Safety System+ 4.0. The optional Executive Package brings rear-seat passengers massaged, ventilated, and footrest-equipped comfort.

Pricing starts at $48,795 for the ES 350e Premium and climbs to $60,195 for the ES 500e Luxury AWD. All figures include a $1,295 destination charge. The hybrid family, ES 350h, available in front- and all-wheel drive across three trim levels, opens at $50,995 and tops out at $57,195 AWD. No launch date confirmed for the hybrid yet.