Legendary Finale Speed ’70 Dodge Charger at auction

Manufactured by Finale Speed, this Charger is the result of more than 3,000 hours of craftsmanship. Now on display at the Mecum Dallas Auction, Sept. 7. An exclusive investment for true connoisseurs.

An American treasure at the Mecum Dallas auction: the Finale Speed 1970 Dodge Charger

The vintage car world with the passage of time is increasingly appreciated by all the great enthusiasts of the world. Now, this industry, is about to be further enriched with a new chapter that is sure to come under the spotlight around the world. The Finale Speed 1970 Dodge Charger, a jewel of American automotive engineering, will be the big star at the Mecum Dallas auction next Sept. 7. This is a truly golden opportunity to get a close look at a vehicle that has literally written pieces of history, a car that never goes out of style.

For those not in the know, Mecum Auctions is one of the best-known auction houses in the world. It is an event that focuses exclusively on classic cars, motorcycles, muscle cars and other collectible vehicles. Just Mecum Dallas, is one of their specific auctions that is always held in the city of Dallas, Texas. In the run-up to these auctions, many enthusiasts, collectors and investors from all over the world gather to be present at a truly unique celebration of the automotive industry. In particular, very rare, unique cars are auctioned off that often have a completely untold story to tell.

The Mecum Dallas

The Mecum Dallas, to be specific, is very popular and important for several reasons. Most notably, here it is possible to find a wide variety of vehicles, as the ‘offerings are extremely diverse, from the classic Ford Mustang to modern supercars and, as on this occasion, a stunning 1970 Dodge Charger Finale. Also characterizing the event is its unique atmosphere. This is because Mecum auction events are often described as a mix of passion, competition and fun. To top it off, it is also a valuable investment opportunity, as many of the classic cars presented at the event are often a significant long-term investment.

A 707-hp monster, Hellcat V8 and carbon fiber

Coming back to this event in a few days, we will see a notorious car ready to find its new owner. This Dodge, under its sleek carbon fiber body, is equipped with a truly sacred monster of American motoring. It is a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® HELLCAT V8 engine capable of delivering an impressive 707 horsepower. That’s a concentration of big power that is kept in check by a Tremec T56 Magnum 6-speed manual transmission, which provides very snappy shifts and an adrenaline-fueled driving experience.

But of course, this Charger does not just feature lots of muscle. Every type of component in the car has been studied in detail to ensure maximum performance at the highest level and in total safety. The Salvaggio Auto Design chassis provides a solid foundation, while the Detroit Speed Engineering suspension and JRI coilover shocks are responsible for ensuring flawless handling even when driving at the highest speeds. Wilwood’s braking system consisting of 14-inch aerodynamic disc brakes with 6-piston front and 4-piston rear calipers in company with rack-and-pinion steering complete the equipment of a car designed solely to devour the road.

Elegance, sporty looks and performance

The Dodge Charger Finale Speed’s cockpit is a haven of style and functionality. The Recaro high-back seats are designed to offer valuable lateral support, just as the Alcantara headliner manages to add luxurious detail as well. The instrumentation of this car has been completely revised; in fact, it consists of a 200 MPH speedometer reminiscent of this car’s racing origins. The premium sound system, with Mosconi amplifier and Focal speakers, completes the work, adding a top-notch sound appearance.

As for the exterior of the car, the Charger retains the classic lines that have made it world famous, but with details more reminiscent of the modern world that enhance its aggressiveness and aerodynamics. The American Racing wheels, have been wrapped in high-performance tires, which complete the sporty look of this car.

3,000 hours of craftsmanship

Owning a 1970 Dodge Charger means owning a vehicle built by Finale Speed with impeccable work that lasted about 3,000 hours. Owning such a vehicle, also means joining an absolutely exclusive club, namely the club of classic car enthusiasts who love thrills. An opportunity not to be missed, especially considering the growing demand for restomod muscle cars.