Leclerc’s $12 million wedding Ferrari: a limo is for amateurs

Charles Leclerc just pulled the ultimate “hold my champagne” move. The Ferrari golden boy decided that his wedding to Alexandra Saint-Mleux required something a bit more “substantial”. Specifically, a 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa worth a cool $12 million.

When you live in Monaco and your day job involves taming a hybrid beast at 200 mph, a standard limousine just feels like a glorified golf cart. It is the ultimate flex in a town where being a billionaire is considered “middle class”, proving once again that Charles knows exactly how to finish a race, even if that race ends at the altar.

This was a rolling monument to an era when racing actually required a set of iron lungs and a healthy disregard for self-preservation. With only 33 units ever escaping the Maranello gates, the 1957 Ferrari 250 TR is the kind of automotive royalty that makes modern “limited editions” look like mass-produced plastic toys.

Designed by the legendary Sergio Scaglietti, its bodywork doesn’t just cut through the air, it seduces it. Under that sculpted hood, screams a 3.0-liter V12 engine fed by six twin-choke carburetors. We are talking about 300 HP back when that meant you were essentially strapping yourself to a rocket ship. In the fifties, hitting 268 km/h with a four-speed manual gearbox was considered a death wish. Today, it’s a religious experience for anyone who still has a pulse.

The timing of the ceremony was typical Formula 1 insanity. Leclerc squeezed in a “I do” in Monaco just days before jetting off to the Australian Grand Prix. From the wedding cake to the paddock in the blink of an eye. But there is a poetic, if slightly irritating, consistency to it all. The man drives Ferraris for a paycheck and chooses a Ferrari for his soul.

The 250 Testa Rossa is a “museum piece” that dominated the 24 Hours of Le Mans four times, the Mille Miglia, and the Targa Florio. It tells the world that while the rest of us are arguing about carbon footprints and depressing EV range, some people still appreciate the visceral roar of a V12 that actually breathes.