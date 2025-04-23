Leapmotor unveils its first sedan: here are the first details

Leapmotor, Chinese automaker and Stellantis partner, is preparing to launch its first electric sedan. The model, named B01, has been unveiled through a series of official images released by the company and the Chinese trademark office, ahead of its public presentation scheduled for the Shanghai Auto Show at the end of the month.

Leapmotor B01: first images of its first electric sedan revealed

Despite the name potentially causing confusion with the B10 SUV, the B01 is a completely different car in form, while sharing some stylistic elements. In a market increasingly crowded with SUVs, the arrival of a new fully electric sedan represents an interesting proposition for those looking for something different, with a more traditional design and elegant lines.

From an aesthetic perspective, the B01 adopts a understated and clean style. The front features slim headlights flanked by an LED light bar and a black bumper, in line with the current minimalist trend. The sides are essential, with smooth surfaces and flush door handles, while the rear stands out with LED taillights connected by a continuous light bar, a now iconic solution in the electric segment.

Under the hood, the sedan will be offered with two different configurations. Both versions will be equipped with lithium-iron-phosphate batteries, but the power output will differ. The base model will offer 177 horsepower, while the more powerful version will deliver up to 214 horsepower, designed for those seeking a more dynamic driving experience. Although precise information about range or battery pack capacity has not yet been announced, Leapmotor promises performance in line with segment expectations.

One of the most relevant aspects concerns the price, which is expected to be particularly competitive. According to Chinese sources, the price should range between 100,000 and 150,000 yuan, or between 13,600 and 20,400 dollars. A price range that makes the B01 a decidedly interesting proposition, especially for those looking for an affordable alternative in the global electric vehicle landscape.

There will also be more equipped versions, including a variant with a roof-mounted LiDAR system, designed to offer advanced driving assistance features and strengthen the brand’s technological positioning.