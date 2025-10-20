Leapmotor Thailand introduces the all-new Leapmotor B10, the first in ASEAN

Leapmotor Thailand is accelerating its entry into the C-SUV segment with the debut of its latest all-electric SUV, the Leapmotor B10, available in 3 trims – Life, Style, and Design. Equipped with 56.2 kWh and 67.1 kWh battery options, the B10 offers driving ranges of up to 442 km and 516 km (NEDC standard). Engineered in collaboration with Stellantis, the model delivers refined driving performance with Cell-To-Chassis 2.0+ technology and the advanced LEAP 3.5 operating system, supporting both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto thanks to software over-the-air updates.

At the heart of C-SUV segment, with prices starting from THB 698,000 – THB 798,000 and deliveries commencing by October 10, 2025, Leapmotor B10 promises unmatched value with a complimentary 1-year comprehensive insurance and 5-year roadside assistance.

Mr. Thawatchai Jungsanguanpornsuk, Executive Director of Phra Nakorn Automobile Co., Ltd. (PNA), said “The launch of the all-new Leapmotor B10 represents another significant milestone for Leapmotor Thailand. Following the success of our first model, the Leapmotor C10, last year, the B10 underscores our commitment to providing advanced EV technology, superior safety, and modern driving convenience for Thai customers. With accessible pricing and enhanced performance, the Leapmotor B10 will bring fresh excitement to Thailand’s EV market while supporting the nation’s transition towards sustainable clean energy.”

Between September 15 and October 5, 2025, Leapmotor Thailand received overwhelming interest through its PRE-Booking campaign. Customers were able to secure a Leapmotor B10 with just THB 1,010, limited to 1,000 slots with an exclusive discount of THB 10,000. Early customers will experience the Leapmotor B10 firsthand at this launch event and across all 15 Leapmotor showrooms nationwide.



Leapmotor Global Achievements

In September 2025, Leapmotor delivered a new record of 66,657 units in China (including total domestic and export sales), breaking through the 60,000-unit mark for the first time. This represents a 17% increase compared to its August 2025 year-on-year performance.

This consistent growth positions Leapmotor as a leading New Energy Vehicle startup for the seventh consecutive month. Furthermore, Leapmotor delivered a record 173,852 vehicles (a 102% year-on-year increase including total domestic and export sales) during Q3 2025, and 395,516 units year-to-date, representing an impressive 129% increase.

September 2025 also marked a historic moment for the brand: the official announcement that its one-millionth vehicle rolled off the line, positioning Leapmotor to enter the prestigious ‘Million Club’. This output figure is a breakthrough, achieved in just 343 days from producing its 500,000th car to 1 million units—reinforcing the brand’s development path of “seeking progress while maintaining stability, accumulating and developing.”