Leapmotor teases A10 electric B-SUV, first model of its new global lineup

The next key model in Leapmotor’s lineup is beginning to take shape. The Chinese brand, now part of the Stellantis group, has revealed the first glimpse of its new electric B-SUV, the A10, through two images shared by Senior Vice President Cao Li on the social platform Weibo. It’s a very controlled preview, but enough to raise expectations around a model that could become one of the most important in the company’s global strategy.

Leapmotor previews new A10 electric B-SUV ahead of debut at Guangzhou Auto Show

In the released photos, the A10 appears as a compact SUV with clean, modern lines. The element that catches the eye most is the slim, continuous front light signature, suggesting a more refined design approach than typically expected in this segment. The rest of the silhouette focuses on simplicity: balanced proportions, clean surfaces and an overall layout that prioritizes functionality without giving up a touch of character.

For now, Leapmotor isn’t rushing to share technical details. There is no information yet on power output, batteries or platform, although it’s known that the A10 will be the first model in a new family set to debut in 2026. Alongside this SUV, a small electric city car will be introduced, aimed at younger buyers and urban mobility.

The official debut is now very close. The A10 will be unveiled on November 21 during the opening of the Guangzhou Auto Show, one of the most significant automotive events in Asia. For Leapmotor, it’s a crucial opportunity to show the public the stylistic and commercial direction of its upcoming lineup, at a time when the brand is accelerating expansion beyond China.

Though the images released so far don’t reveal everything, they clearly show the ambition behind the project. The A10 aims to enter the electric B-SUV segment as a design-focused alternative, positioned to balance affordability, modernity and everyday practicality. It could well become one of the key faces of Leapmotor’s international growth in the years ahead.