Leapmotor sets a record in July 2025 with unprecedented retail sales volume across China

Leapmotor record threshold of 50,000 units

Leapmotor, the rising star in China’s new energy vehicle (NEV) industry, has once again solidified its reputation as a top-tier innovator and disruptor by delivering an astounding 50,129 vehicles in July 2025 (including total domestic and export sales), marking a year-over-year (YOY) surge of 126%.

This milestone represents Leapmotor’s highest single-month sales in company history—and the first time it has crossed the 50,000 unit threshold, showcasing its agility and consumer appeal.

With this achievement, Leapmotor proudly secured the #1 ranking among NEV start-ups in China for July 2025, outpacing established competitors and affirming its leadership in the NEV and affordable vehicle segment.

This momentum builds on Leapmotor’s remarkable performance in the first half of 2025, during which it also led the pack in NEV start-up deliveries. With consumer demand soaring and critical acclaim for its cutting-edge design and intelligent systems, Leapmotor continues to redefine what the future of mobility looks like in China.