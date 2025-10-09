Leapmotor sales record in China, over 66,600 units sold in September

In September, Leapmotor achieved a new sales record in China with 66,657 units (domestic market and exports), up 17% compared to August 2025, almost doubling its results on an annual basis and exceeding the 60,000-unit threshold for the first time. Leapmotor has been leading the New Energy Vehicles start-ups for seven consecutive months.

In the third quarter, Leapmotor delivered a record 173,852 vehicles (domestic market and exports), an increase of 102% year-on-year.

The September result brings Leapmotor’s deliveries for 2025 since the beginning of the year to 395,516 vehicles (domestic market and exports), an increase of 129% compared to the same period last year.

Leapmotor millionth vehicle

On September 25, Leapmotor also announced the production of its millionth vehicle, becoming the second manufacturer among China’s auto startups to join the “Million Club.” This is a historic moment for Leapmotor, both in terms of its production achievements and as confirmation of Leapmotor’s development path in “pursuing progress while maintaining stability and growth.”

Behind the “million cars produced” milestone lies a solid “global R&D” strategy and the concept of “inclusive technology.” Leapmotor took only 343 days to go from 500,000 cars to one million, setting a record among Chinese electric car startups for reaching one million cars produced the fastest. This speed fully demonstrates the market’s recognition of Leapmotor, and shows that Leapmotor has successfully passed the start-up period and steadily entered a new phase of large-scale, high-quality development.

On September 8, Leapmotor unveiled its new customized B05 strategy at the 2025 Munich International Motor Show. The car is based on the innovative LEAP 3.5 Architecture and is positioned as a premium sports coupe, targeting a young, urban, and sporty audience with a lifestyle characterized by Lifestyle, Attitude, Freedom, and Art/Design. The Leapmotor B05 is scheduled to launch in China in the fourth quarter of 2025 and globally in 2026.

At the same time, the first global model in the Leapmotor B series, the B10, was launched in overseas markets in September and simultaneously began deliveries in Europe, with plans to reach more than 20 countries globally, including the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and South America by 2025.

Facing the future and with a new starting point of one million units, Leapmotor plans to transform its efficient production system, cutting-edge R&D results, and global expansion into greater competitiveness in the market.