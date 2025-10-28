Leapmotor presents the C10 AWD at the Zurich Motor Show

Zürich, October 30, 2025 — Leapmotor announces the launch of the C10 Design 81.9kWh AWD, the latest addition to its cutting-edge electric SUV lineup. Set to be one of the highlights of the year, the Leapmotor C10 AWD will be showcased live at the Auto Zürich Car Show 2025, captivating audiences with its dynamic performance and intelligent design.

Engineered for drivers who value power, versatility, and intelligent control, the new C10 AWD redefines electric mobility by offering a seamless blend of high-performance driving and precision handling. It’s a bold statement of next-generation mobility, built to take you further, charge faster, and go anywhere with confidence.

The C10 AWD is designed for tech-savvy, performance-oriented customers who seek a premium electric driving experience without compromise. These are drivers who demand cutting-edge innovation, fast charging, and responsive handling, whether navigating urban streets, embarking on long-distance journeys, or exploring off-road paths. The vehicle also appeals to eco-conscious professionals and families who value sustainability, safety, and intelligent features in a spacious and refined SUV.

Built on a 800V architecture, the C10 AWD features a dual motor all-wheel drive system and intelligent energy management that adapts effortlessly to real-world conditions. With a peak power of almost 600hp (exactly 598 hp) and maximum torque of 720 Nm, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.0 seconds, delivering a driving experience that is both exciting and secure.

The pleasure of driving the C10 AWD lies in its confident grip, smooth power delivery, and precise control. Whether cruising on highways or navigating winding mountain roads, the intelligent AWD system ensures a balanced and engaging ride, adapting instantly to changing surfaces and offering strong traction and stability. Drivers will enjoy the quiet unexpected strength and refined responsiveness that make every journey feel effortless and exhilarating.

The specially designed 81.9 kWh LFP battery, enables ultra-fast DC charging from 30% to 80% in just 22 minutes, with a peak charging power of 180 kW. Even in extremely cold conditions, the system delivers outstanding performance without the need for preheating, maintaining high efficiency and reducing stress on components.

Inside, the C10 AWD offers a premium driving experience with a 14.6″ 2K infotainment screen, a 10.25″ digital cluster, and a 12-speaker, 840W sound system, all housed within a spacious cabin featuring a panoramic glass roof and up to 1,410 liters of cargo space. The compact and lightweight design ensures agility and comfort, while the AI Smart Electric Drive system supports lifecycle intelligent upgrades.

The launch takes place during the Auto Zürich Car Show 2025, held from October 30 to November 2 at Messe Zürich. Now in its 39th edition, the event is one of Europe’s most influential automotive exhibitions, attracting over 70 brands and showcasing more than 80 new products and innovations.

This year’s show offers a vibrant mix of electric mobility experiences, classic car displays, expanded motorcycle exhibits, and expert-led workshops on the future of transportation. With extended opening hours and a strong focus on consumer engagement, Auto Zürich provides the perfect stage for Leapmotor’s European debut.