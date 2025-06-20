Leapmotor opens its 1,500th showroom worldwide and accelerates global expansion

Leapmotor has taken a new step in its global expansion by officially launching the C10 and T03 models in Hong Kong. On the occasion of the debut of the two models in the Hong Kong market, there was also the inauguration of its 1,500th showroom worldwide, including China.

Leapmotor launches C10 and T03 in Hong Kong and opens its 1,500th global showroom

The new location, situated in a strategic position in the city, underlines the central role that Hong Kong plays in the brand’s international vision. Leapmotor aims to build a comprehensive and efficient sales and service network in all key markets, and the threshold of 1,500 showrooms represents concrete confirmation of the sustained pace of global growth.

Founded with the objective of proposing accessible, sustainable and technologically advanced electric mobility solutions, Leapmotor has rapidly consolidated its presence in the new electric vehicle (NEV) landscape. Thanks to strong investments in research and development, direct production management and flexible business models, the startup is today considered one of the most competitive emerging realities in the sector.

At the beginning of June 2025, Leapmotor was already active in over 30 international markets, with extensive coverage in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific region. In addition to the 1,500 total showrooms, the brand counts on more than 600 sales and service points operating outside China, testifying to the solidity of its internationalization plan.

In Central Europe, Leapmotor has accelerated its growth by signing agreements with some of the main regional automotive groups. These include Gowan Auto for Ireland, Emil Frey Group for Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary and Croatia, and SFA Automotive LTD for Bulgaria. These collaborations have allowed the creation of a sales and after-sales network adapted to local needs, ensuring efficient customer service and high standards in every market. Additionally, the automaker in markets outside China also has the support of Stellantis, which invested in the company in 2023.

The Leapmotor C10 is a new generation SUV equipped with advanced technologies for driving assistance and connectivity, designed for a global clientele attentive to comfort and performance. The T03 is a compact electric city car, ideal for urban mobility and for those seeking an economical and sustainable alternative.

The inauguration of the 1,500th showroom and the simultaneous launch of two models in another market demonstrate that the brand’s commitment is long-term. Furthermore, it confirms Leapmotor as one of the names to watch in the global electric vehicle market.