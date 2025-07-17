Leapmotor makes a surprising announcement for South America

Innovation doesn’t follow a linear path, it advances through sudden leaps. It’s with this philosophy that Leapmotor, in the second episode of the web series documenting the brand’s arrival in South America through its partnership with Stellantis, announces a change destined to rewrite the rules in the electrified vehicle segment.

Leapmotor C10 REEV to launch in Brazil and Chile in 2025

Leapmotor is preparing to launch the C10 REEV in Brazil and Chile in 2025, alongside the fully electric version, an absolute first for the Brazilian market. “For the first time in market history, a manufacturer will offer a REEV electrified vehicle in an important segment in Brazil,” stated Fernando Varela, Leapmotor’s Vice President for South America. “The C10 REEV will be launched in Brazil and Chile in 2025, together with its fully electric BEV version.”

Explaining how REEV technology works is Marcio Tonani, Senior Vice President of Stellantis Engineering Technical Centers for South America. “The C10 REEV uses an internal combustion engine designed exclusively to generate electricity, which is used to power the car through an electric motor or to recharge the batteries,” Tonani explained. “With this technology, customers have the comfort of purely electric driving at their fingertips, with the freedom to recharge or refuel, choosing what’s most convenient for them, without suffering from range anxiety.”

This system features no direct connection between the thermal engine and wheels, making the entire system lighter, more efficient, and capable of operating the engine always under optimal conditions.

The Leapmotor C10 REEV represents the first model equipped with this technology to enter a key segment in Brazil. It will be joined by the battery-powered BEV version and the recently launched B10 SUV, creating a lineup capable of meeting diverse customer needs.