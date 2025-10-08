Leapmotor confirms its debut date in Brazil

During the Nova Era event, organized in São Paulo, Leapmotor officially announced the date of its debut in Brazil. The announcement came directly from Fernando Varela, vice president of the company for South America, who confirmed the brand’s arrival in November. This is the first concrete step for the global expansion of the new electrified vehicle brand supported by Stellantis.

Leapmotor announces Brazil debut in November with electric and REEV hybrid SUVs

During the event, Leapmotor presented to the Brazilian public the Ultra-Hybrid concept based on REEV (Range Extender Electric Vehicle) technology, also unveiling the names of the first local strategic partners that will accompany the brand at launch: Learning Village, Zletric, WEG, GreenV, VoltBras, Zallpy and Ituran. The goal is to immediately build an integrated ecosystem capable of supporting electrified mobility in the country.

“Thanks to the work of a highly skilled team, Leapmotor is ready to debut in Brazil,” said Varela. “Stellantis’ long experience in the region strengthens our presence and distinguishes us in the market. With innovation as the main driver, we are convinced that technologies like Ultra-Hybrid will win over the Brazilian public.”

The Ultra-Hybrid (REEV) system combines a main electric motor with a small internal combustion engine dedicated exclusively to generating electric power. This solution allows the battery to be recharged while driving, increasing overall range and drastically reducing range anxiety, one of the main barriers to the spread of electric vehicles.

For the Brazilian debut, Leapmotor will bring two already confirmed models: the C10 SUV, available in both 100% electric (BEV) and Ultra-Hybrid versions, and the B10 compact SUV, which will complete the brand’s initial offering.

With this dual strategy, Stellantis and Leapmotor intend to introduce a new generation of accessible and technologically advanced electrified vehicles, designed to adapt to the needs of the South American market and to consolidate the group’s leadership in the path toward sustainable mobility.