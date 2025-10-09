Leapmotor B10 arrives in Australia: a new benchmark for electric SUVs

Two Trim options available – Style and Design LR (Long Range) variants, tailored for tech-savvy and design-conscious drivers.

Drive-Away pricing starts from $38,990 on the Style variant and $41,990 on the Design variant; available from November 2025

Impressive range of up to 516km under the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) on the Design LR variant with ultra-fast DC charging capabilities

B10 Style features a 56.2 kWh LFP battery offering up to 442km of NEDC range and Design LR featuring a larger 67.1 kWh battery delivering up to 516km NEDC range

The smart interior includes a spacious cabin with a 14.6” touchscreen and immersive 3D cockpit, 17 ADAS features, 360° camera and a panoramic glass roof

Register your interest by 31 October and pay $200 now to cover 3 years Capped Price Servicing when you purchase the all-new Leapmotor B10 by 31 January 2026.*

The all-new Leapmotor B10 in Australia

September 30th, Melbourne VIC – The all-new Leapmotor B10, arriving in dealerships from November and priced from $38,990 (Style) and $41,990 Drive-Away pricing (Design), is a small SUV that blends innovation, style, and versatility for the modern, tech-savvy driver. From city commutes to weekend getaways, the Leapmotor B10 evolves with your lifestyle, offering seamless connectivity, intelligent design, and premium comfort.

The Leapmotor B10 is available in Style and Design LR (Long Range). Style delivers excellent value with up to 442km NEDC range and a strong suite of features including 18” alloy wheels, LED auto headlights, and a panoramic glass roof. It also includes a 360° camera, integrated dashcam, and Leapmotor connected services, making it a smart and stylish choice for everyday driving.

Leapmotor B10 Design LR enhances the driving experience with a longer EV range of up to 516km (NEDC). In addition, premium comfort features like TechnoLeather seats, power-adjustable front seats, a heated steering wheel, and heated and ventilated front seats are included. The in-cabin experience is also elevated with a 12-speaker surround audio system, multi-colour ambient lighting, a power tailgate, as well as a sleek LED rear light bar rounds out its modern design.

The Leapmotor B10 will be one of the most competitively positioned small electric SUVs.

Exterior and interior expressive design

The exterior design is a refined expression of youthful energy. It brings together sleek curves and dynamic lines, balancing energy and stability with a bold, modern look. The styling reflects Leapmotor’s commitment to merging advanced technology with timeless elegance.

The interior design showcases a unique character while offering a bright and spacious atmosphere. A modern 14.6-inch floating touchscreen dominates the centre of the dashboard, creating a high-tech focal point. The cabin’s layout is both functional and inviting, with versatile seating configurations including fully reclining front seats that allow the cabin to transform into a comfortable resting area.

The Leapmotor B10 delivers practical and versatile interior space. Its cabin is spacious and bright, designed to adapt to various needs and grant a relaxing and enjoyable driving experience. It offers impressive passenger space, with 2,390mm from the rear seat backrest to the footwell area, 1,400mm of rear passenger width, and spacious headroom measurements of 1,027mm in the front and 1,005mm in the rear. The generous interior volume is complemented by 22 smart storage compartments, offering flexibility for everyday life and travel.

Life-enhancing technology and efficient performance

The Leapmotor B10 is built around the concept of life-enhancing technology. It is equipped with a customisable, ultra-responsive smart cockpit interface, and 17 ADAS features and continues to refine its performance and intelligence – delivering an ever-elevated driving experience, from the first drive to every kilometre ahead.

As the first global model in Leapmotor’s B-Series, the B10 is built on the new LEAP3.5 architecture and tailored for a new generation of drivers who value sustainability, smart features, and affordability. Performance-wise, the Leapmotor B10 is powered by a high-efficiency electric motor delivering 160kW and 240Nm of torque. It accelerates 0-100 km/h in 8 seconds and has a top speed of 170km/h. Both Style and Design LR support 11kW AC charging and ultra-fast DC charging up to 168 kW (Design LR), enabling a 30–80% charge in approximately 20 minutes.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality are targeted for delivery via OTA in January. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Compact dimensions and versatile interior space. Comfort and tech at its best

The Leapmotor B10’s compact dimensions make it ideal for Australian urban environments, while offering space and comfort for longer regional drives: measuring 4,515mm in length, 1,885mm in width, and 1,655mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,735mm. The Leapmotor B10 will be one of the largest small SUVs on the market, providing an ideal blend of size and comfort suited to the Australian buyer.

The LEAP OS 4.0 Plus system provides a customisable interface, immersive 3D cockpit, and multi-application display, including smart features such as multi scenario modes and remote control via the Leapmotor mobile app.

The Leapmotor B10 offers a refined driving experience thanks to a 50:50 weight distribution, multi-link rear suspension, and advanced chassis tuning by Stellantis engineers. With a blend of performance, comfort and value, the all-new Leapmotor B10 is set to become the benchmark in the Small SUV category.

3 Years Capped Price Servicing for only $200

Register your interest by 31 October and pay $200 now to cover 3 years Capped Price Servicing when you purchase the all-new Leapmotor B10 by 31 January 2026.*

More details here