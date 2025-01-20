Lando Norris’ Ferrari F40 involved in a minor accident

About ten days ago, we told you about Lando Norris’ Ferrari F40 being involved in an accident. A few days ago, the McLaren Formula 1 driver’s supercar was spotted with obvious damage to the rear bumper. There were many theories during these days, with some even suggesting the possibility that Lando Norris’ Ferrari F40 had been stolen, and during the escape, the clumsy thief had crashed.

Ferrari F40: here’s the video of the accident involving Lando Norris’ car

In reality, none of this happened, as the truth emerged in recent hours. A video posted on social media clearly shows the F40 skidding and ending up sideways on a public road. Looking at the video, it seems like the most classic of crashes, similar to many others we’ve seen involving supercars or modified cars: you can see the driver accelerating, after which they seemingly lose control of the F40, with the car slightly veering left before ending up on the right and hitting the guardrail with its rear.

To be clear, it wasn’t a devastating accident like the recent one, also involving a Ferrari F40 and the service technician a few days ago, but it was enough to visibly damage the rear of the 40th anniversary supercar.

However, Lando Norris wasn’t behind the wheel. According to what emerged, a friend of the McLaren driver was driving the Maranello supercar, who evidently wasn’t familiar with the F40‘s unprecedented power, losing control and crashing.

The supercar starts up immediately after the collision and is then parked on the roadside: it doesn’t seem to have suffered serious mechanical damage, but it definitely needs a new rear bumper, undoubtedly not an economical expense.

Remember that the F40 is equipped with a 3.0-liter V8 engine with two turbochargers, well-known for its aggressiveness during acceleration: when you press the pedal, the F40 delivers up to 471 horsepower, with all the torque going to the rear axle, and if you’re not capable, you’ll crash. A lesson that Norris’ friend has probably learned now.