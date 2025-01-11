Lando Norris crashes Ferrari F40: details on the major damage

It was last December when we reported the news of Lando Norris with his Ferrari F40 in Monaco, celebrating McLaren’s F1 constructors’ title. The Bristol driver had shown off the Prancing Horse supercar while luxury shopping, in a video that went viral. In recent days, the English driver was again captured on camera, but his Ferrari F40 appeared significantly damaged. On the rear, there’s a visible hole, with the bumper appearing almost wobbly, detached from its mounting.

Lando Norris’ Ferrari F40 damaged in an accident

It’s difficult to say exactly what happened, but seeing the noticeable dent, anything is possible: maybe a reverse into a pole, or a rear-end collision, who knows. What’s certain is that the Ferrari F40, which might make a comeback soon, appears to be the Lando Norris’ one, although looking at the photos of the driver, the face appears different from the McLaren pilot.

The license plate is the same, 8650 with the Monaco flag, so there’s no doubt that the supercar belongs to the driver. Norris had purchased the vehicle last year, spending one and a half million euros, and has been photographed multiple times on the streets of Monaco, where he lives along with many other Formula 1 drivers.

The sighting has attracted the interest of numerous social media pages, starting with Instagram, and many have wondered what happened: who knows if we’ll ever learn the truth, but certainly the new year doesn’t seem to have started in the best way for the English driver, although it remains to be seen whether the damage was caused by the driver himself or others.

Meanwhile, Lando Norris, accident aside, is enjoying his vacation, but considering that the car presentations will be held in about a month, the 25-year-old will soon be called back to order, ready to begin testing the new vehicle.