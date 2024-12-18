Lando Norris celebrates McLaren’s F1 constructors’ title with a Ferrari F40

A video featuring Lando Norris, McLaren Formula 1 driver, has gone viral in recent hours. McLaren won the constructors’ championship in the 2024 Formula 1 season, after Max Verstappen claimed the drivers’ title. The footage shows Lando Norris parking his spectacular Ferrari F40 before going Christmas shopping.

Lando Norris spotted in Monaco with his Ferrari F40

Several aspects of this video are striking, starting with the spectacular car driven by Lando Norris. While Formula 1 drivers typically drive more modern supercars, the McLaren star often travels in his 1987 supercar, which many consider the most beautiful car of all time. Secondly, Lando Norris‘ attire didn’t go unnoticed, a Valentino Rossi sweatshirt in the colors of his old Yamaha, a clear tribute to the Italian MotoGP champion.

Finally, the third aspect: Lando Norris wasn’t doing ordinary shopping, as the 25-year-old from Bristol visited the Richard Mille store in Monaco, where he lives, to purchase a watch with a price tag that’s obviously excessive for people living normal lives. We’re talking about 450,000 euros, money with which you could buy the recent Ferrari 12Cilindri.

This isn’t the first time that good old Lando has been caught driving his Prancing Horse supercar, but with the season’s end, these sightings are becoming more frequent and aren’t going unnoticed. Obviously, it doesn’t matter which team you drive for or support, when there’s a Ferrari involved, especially an immortal vehicle like the F40, team loyalty takes a back seat.