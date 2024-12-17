First road accident for Ferrari’s new 12Cilindri supercar

The Ferrari 12Cilindri represents an extraordinary tribute to one of the most iconic and high-performing naturally aspirated V12 engines ever designed. It’s a vehicle that perfectly embodies the essence of a Ferrari grand tourer: powerful, loud, incredibly expensive, and visually spectacular, exactly as one would expect from a car of this caliber. However, it appears that this technological jewel has already been involved in its first accident, which occurred during a press event held in Luxembourg.

First accident involving a Ferrari 12Cilindri in Luxembourg

The available information about the incident is still rather limited, and at the moment it’s unclear who was driving or what precise circumstances led to this accident. The photo shared by the Supercar.fails account on social media, however, speaks more than a thousand words: the damage to the supercar’s bodywork and structure is evident and impressive. According to what has emerged so far, the accident occurred on a particularly narrow road, made even more treacherous by rain that had made the road surface slippery. The result was a violent impact that left Maranello’s V12 masterpiece with significant damage, a scene that certainly breaks the hearts of enthusiasts and Ferrari brand lovers.

We can confirm that this Ferrari 12Cilindri, identifiable by its license plate, was one of at least six golden-liveried cars made available for a recent media test drive event. Journalists from around the world traveled to the location for the opportunity to test drive this extraordinary Italian Gran Turismo between late September and early October, timing that perfectly coincides with the publication of the first official reviews that appeared shortly after.

What currently remains shrouded in mystery is who was actually behind the wheel at the time of the accident. Hypotheses range between a journalist participating in the press event, a member of the organizing team, or perhaps even a Ferrari technician. This uncertainty is fueled by the fact that the car with the same license plate has also appeared in various official press photos, suggesting it was part of the fleet used during the event.

Analyzing the visible damage, it appears that the right rear side of the Ferrari took the most violent impact, likely hitting an embankment of earth and clay adjacent to the road. The bodywork in that area is visibly deformed, with deep scratches and significant dents, while some small sections of the rear bumper appear to have been torn away completely. A noteworthy detail is the rearview mirror, which appears covered in mud and may have taken a direct hit.

Regarding the rest of the vehicle, it’s more complicated to precisely determine whether the front part also sustained damage, but from the visible signs in the photo, it’s likely that the front bumper and at least one of the wheels suffered an equally significant impact. The image suggests considerable damage, the outcome of which will certainly be subject to further investigation in the coming weeks.