Lancia Ypsilon retires with a new sales record in the first quarter of 2024

The “old” Lancia Ypsilon is about to say goodbye to the market to make way for the new generation revealed on February 14th. Despite this, it continues to sell very well on the market. According to data from the first quarter of 2024, the car has recorded record sales in Italy.

Lancia Ypsilon retires with record market registrations

In the first three months of the year, exactly 12,923 units of the Lancia Ypsilon were registered in Italy. This figure represents a growth of 14.6 percent compared to the same period last year. If we consider only the month of March, the Lancia city car sold a total of 4,845 units. The car is also confirmed as the best-selling hybrid car in Italy in both March and the entire first quarter of 2024.

These are really important numbers that testify to the success of this model and the affection for it from customers, who continue to buy the now “old” Lancia Ypsilon even a few months from the end of its career.

The beginning of 2024 has given continuity to the results of the 2022 and 2023, with the best performance ever: 2023 was in fact the second consecutive record year for Lancia, with a further growth in volumes exceeding the results achieved in 2022, when the model had already been crowned market leader.

Luca Napolitano, CEO of Lancia, said he was happy with these results for the Lancia Ypsilon. The car will soon be withdrawn from the market to make way for the new generation, which will be sold throughout Europe. A few days ago, a prototype of the new Lancia Ypsilon was spotted on the streets for the first time in a white body color, which allows us to admire all the details of the vehicle.