Lancia Ypsilon: price doubled since 2010, here’s how much it used to cost

The new generation of the Lancia Ypsilon was presented on February 14th with the Edizione Limitata Cassina. This marks the beginning of a new era for the brand, which has recently remained in the shadows with only the now “old” Ypsilon. The entire range of the new generation is now available for order, but many have noticed a significant price difference compared to the previous model.

Lancia Ypsilon: price doubled since 2010, but the reason is clear

It should be taken into account that we are talking about two completely different cars. The new generation of the Ypsilon certainly offers more technology and premium elements compared to the “old” Ypsilon, which continued to sell well in Italy in recent months, also due to its imminent retirement.

Some have pointed out how the prices of the Lancia Ypsilon have doubled from 2010 to today. At the time, the cost of the Ypsilon 1.2 was 11,450 euros. The price of the current generation is now well known, but for those who don’t remember, it is 24,900 euros. A significant increase of 13,449 euros, if we compare the base versions of the two generations.

A price that has almost doubled in fourteen years which, according to some, is justifiable, not only due to the premium elements of the new generation but also due to inflation and high living costs compared to 2010. However, according to others, this increase is nothing short of exaggerated. Despite this, the car has so far received good appreciation. However, it remains to be seen if this will translate into a good market response, with the results of the first sales arriving in the coming months. We remind you that the model will be sold in several European countries including Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, France, and, from 2025, in Germany.