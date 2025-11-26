Lancia struggles as Leapmotor emerges as a possible solution

Lancia is going through a difficult phase, and its revival is not progressing as planned. The new Ypsilon, which was meant to mark the brand’s rebirth, has failed to achieve the expected impact, and sales are falling short of Stellantis’ targets. At the moment, the only confirmed future model for the brand is the Lancia Gamma, scheduled to arrive in mid-2026. However, with its 4.7-meter length and premium positioning, it is unlikely to represent a true turning point in registrations.

Lancia: could Leapmotor models become the brand’s lifeline?

In recent months, there has been frequent talk about the arrival in Europe of Leapmotor models rebadged under Stellantis brands. The idea, initially considered for Opel, is now also seen as a possible lifeline for Lancia, which analysts currently regard as one of the group’s most fragile brands. In a recent interview, new CEO Roberta Zerbi hinted that the brand’s strategy could change significantly. She acknowledged that Lancia is not well known among younger buyers and that the brand may have raised prices too high, pushing away the very audience that should form the foundation of its revival.

This is where the Leapmotor option comes into play. The Chinese brand’s cars, already integrated into some Stellantis networks, could provide Lancia with modern, competitive and, above all, affordable models that could be brought to market quickly without heavy development investments. It would be a drastic solution, but one capable of injecting new life into a brand that risks being downsized in Antonio Filosa’s next industrial plan.

If Stellantis were to adopt this strategy for Lancia, the Italian marque could rapidly expand its lineup with accessible, youth-oriented vehicles. There is no official confirmation yet, but Zerbi’s statements, combined with the need to lower prices and broaden the customer base, make this scenario far more realistic than it seemed just a few months ago.