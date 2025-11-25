Lancia relaunches its WRC ambitions: remembering the icons

After over three decades in the wilderness, the soul of Italian rallying has returned. Lancia has officially launched its renewed rally program with the unveiling of the Ypsilon HF Integrale Rally2. This is a declaration of intent to climb back to the top of the sport, starting from the WRC2 support series in 2026. For fans of Lancia and rallying history, this is colossal news. A redemption for a brand that holds the record-breaking total of ten WRC Manufacturers’ Championship titles.

To celebrate this resurrection, we must honor the Lancia titans that paved the way. The journey began with the Fulvia HF. Born from a factory takeover of a private racing team, the Fulvia HF was the unlikely pioneer. It wasn’t the fastest car, powered by various versions of a narrow-angle V4, but defeated more powerful rivals on technical mountain stages. It proved that smart engineering could overcome brute force, securing the 1972 International Championship for Manufacturers.

Next came the revolution with the Lancia Stratos HF. Designed from scratch purely for rallying, the Marcello Gandini-penned car was decades ahead of its time. It was the first WRC car with a mid-mounted engine, a Ferrari-borrowed 2.4-liter Dino V6, delivering nearly 300 HP. This purpose-built, Group 4 marvel delivered a devastating hat-trick, winning three consecutive WRC Manufacturers’ titles.

Then came the defiant underdog, the Rally 037. While Audi launched the Quattro, ushering in the all-wheel drive era, Lancia and Abarth doubled down on rear-wheel drive. The lightweight, mid-engined 037, powered by a supercharged four-cylinder engine, surprised the entire sport. In 1983 it delivered an epic WRC title for a rear-wheel-drive car.

The response to the Quattro was the Lancia Delta S4. This purpose-built Group B monster embraced AWD and packed a mid-mounted, 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine equipped with both a turbocharger and a supercharger. This engine could theoretically produce 1,000 HP, though it was dialed down to a “sensible” 485 HP for racing. Although the S4 tragically saw its career cut short by the end of Group B, it remains the most audacious rally car Lancia ever built.

Finally, the queen, the Delta HF. Forced back to the sensible Group A regulations, Lancia transformed the mass-produced Delta hatchback into an unbeatable weapon. Fitted with AWD and a 2.0-liter turbo engine, the Delta HF dominated completely. It won the Manufacturers’ title in every single season it competed officially, achieving a record six consecutive championships, four drivers’ titles, and 46 WRC victories, establishing it as the most successful rally car in the history of the sport.