Lancia Delta: this is how a Station Wagon variant might have looked

Imagine a Lancia Delta Integrale in a Station Wagon configuration. In all likelihood, it would have been one of the most appreciated vehicles on the market, considering the fame of the legendary Delta. After seeing the images created by designer Davide Virdis, we are certain you will agree with us. Virdis has created a render of a Station Wagon version of the legendary Lancia Delta HF Integrale, a symbol of the Italian brand’s golden era. This reinterpretation demonstrates that even in a possible family variant, the iconic Delta maintains its charm intact, preserving its sporty and dynamic essence.

Lancia Delta Integrale: the Station Wagon version would have been a success

The Lancia Delta HF Integrale, the basis for this hypothetical Station Wagon variant, was equipped with a powerful 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo engine, coupled with an all-wheel drive system. In its various evolutions, this engine delivered up to 215 horsepower. This unprecedented combination of sporty performance and family practicality now finds a convincing expression in Virdis’ proposal. The result is a truly incredible concept that blends the Delta’s sporty soul with the functionality of a more spacious body.

The new Station Wagon configuration features an extended rear, with the addition of roof rails and a spoiler above the rear window, characterized by a strongly inclined line towards the tail. This design allows the Lancia Delta Station Wagon to retain the stylistic elements of the original model, without compromising the iconic appearance that made it famous worldwide.

The stylistic essence of the Delta remains intact: angular lines, lowered stance, and sporty wheel design. The choice of a metallic brown paint evokes a retro atmosphere, while the distinctive HF badges on the front wheel arches complete the bold and aggressive look. These elements create a balance between nostalgia and dynamism. The new generation of the Delta, expected in 2028, will be different, as it will arrive on the market only in an electric version. A choice that might not please the many enthusiasts of this iconic vehicle and the brand in general.