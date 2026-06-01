Lancia brings the charm of the Italian saloon back into focus as the brand changes course

A render created by digital artist Tommaso Ciampi is circulating on social media, imagining a large Lancia saloon with a sleek and refined profile, far removed from today’s dominant SUV trends. The project has attracted the attention of enthusiasts because it touches a sensitive point for the Italian carmaker: its historic identity, closely tied to executive saloons.

Lancia, an elegant saloon render reopens the debate over the brand’s identity

The car imagined in the render shows very clean proportions, with a low bonnet, a long and stretched side profile, and a dark roof that slopes gently towards the rear, suggesting an approach close to that of a four-door coupé. The bodywork, painted in a refined golden shade, avoids overly busy surfaces and aggressive creases, favouring a design language built on balance and the continuity of surfaces.

At the front, the render features a thin horizontal light signature with the Lancia logo placed centrally, while the traditional grille gives way to a more closed and aerodynamic surface, consistent with a possible electric architecture. At the rear, a slim light bar runs across the tail with the Lancia script highlighted on a wide and planted rear end. The side view is probably the most successful angle, thanks to the long wheelbase, balanced overhangs and large-diameter wheels, all of which recall the look of executive saloons rather than the crossover aesthetic that now dominates the market.

The render arrives at a delicate moment for the Italian brand, which is moving closer again to Fiat’s orbit after Stellantis’ internal reorganization. That decision has raised questions about Lancia’s stylistic autonomy, commercial positioning and strategic direction for the coming years. Doubts also remain around the new Lancia Delta, long expected but effectively absent from official communication after years of rumours and unconfirmed speculation. At the moment, the only confirmed model is the Gamma, which will arrive in the coming months.

The picture becomes even more complex because it is now objectively difficult to justify a large premium saloon on commercial grounds, in a European market polarized between compact SUVs and more affordable electric models. Traditional saloons have lost significant market share over the past decade, and mainstream manufacturers have progressively abandoned the segment, leaving it almost entirely to high-end German brands.

This project therefore serves as a reminder of what Lancia has historically represented in terms of elegance, restraint and an Italian idea of luxury. A saloon like this would be unlikely to become a production model under Stellantis’ current structure, but it brings back a useful reflection on the brand’s identity and on the stylistic space it could still occupy in the European landscape.