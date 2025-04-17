Lancia Aurelia B20 GT fourth series: an innovative coupe with the first V6 | Video

The Lancia Aurelia B20 GT is an extraordinary coupe that represents to the fullest the spirit of a family of cars that have left an indelible mark on automotive history. In this regard, we can say that the Aurelia was the first production car in the world to mount a V6 engine and one of the first to adopt radial tires, two innovations that marked a turning point in the industry. Let us call it without hesitation: a true masterpiece of Italian engineering.

Features of the car

Today, thanks to a new video released by the enthusiasts at ‘Everyday to Exotic’, we get a closer look at a stunning 1954 Lancia Aurelia B20 GT fourth series, part of the prestigious The Haugland Collection. Alex and Amy, the owners, show us their gem through breathtaking footage shot both in the studio and on the picturesque roads of Oregon, USA.

The video highlights the striking handling of this coupe, combined with a design that still catches the eye today. The Aurelia made its debut back in 1950 at the Turin Auto Show with the B10 sedan, the first of this famous family, equipped with a 1.8-liter V6 engine. The B20 coupe version arrived shortly after, in April 1951, and remained in production until 1958, evolving through several series that further refined its features and appeal. Strong market demand led to a collaboration with the prestigious coach builder Pininfarina, synonymous with style and quality.

The old equipment of the Lancia Aurelia

Early models of the Lancia Aurelia B20 GT were equipped with a 1991 cc engine, capable of delivering 75 horsepower and reaching a top speed of 160 km/h. Its handling, trim and strong chassis ensured outstanding road performance, as demonstrated by its success in motor racing. In March 1952 the second series was introduced, with an engine upgraded to 80 horsepower and an improved braking system. The bodywork and passenger compartment also underwent some cosmetic upgrades. The third series, launched in the spring of 1953, is considered by many to be the best Lancia Aurelia B20 GT. The engine grew to 2451 cc, developing 118 horsepower with an exciting sound. Top speed reached 185 km/h.

The characteristic element of this series was the round tail, devoid of fins, which gave the car a more harmonious, elegant and modern appearance. The front end was also redesigned, acquiring a more appealing physiognomy. At the 1954 Turin Auto Show the fourth series, which is the subject of this in-depth study, made its appearance. This version introduced the sophisticated “De Dion” rear end and was produced until December 1955 in about 1,000 examples, including the S version.

Configuration of the car

The Aurelia B20 GT was configured as a 2+2 car, where the rear seats were a fallback solution, suitable for short trips but not ideal for long journeys due to limited space and comfort. Its compact dimensions (length of 437 cm, width of 155 cm and a wheelbase of 265 cm) did not change its strong personality. A significant innovation introduced with the fourth series was the option of left-hand drive, a configuration that later became the standard in Italy and many other right-hand drive countries.

Rightly described as one of the most technically advanced cars of its generation, the Lancia Aurelia B20 GT represented a true engineering tour de force. This model still exerts a magnetic appeal on historic car enthusiasts today, representing one of the best creations of the romantic Lancia era, strongly desired by Vincenzo Lancia himself.