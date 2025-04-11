3 Ferrari GTS at the height of style, that inspire daydreams

The Ferrari GTS models have always had a special charm. This long-standing acronym stands for Gran Turismo Spider. These supercars deliver sensory emotions offered by the Prancing Horse’s creations “in the open air.” But which are the top 3 of this genre?

Ferrari 308 GTS: a legend in 3 generations

Designed by Leonardo Fioravanti for Pininfarina in 1977, the 308 GTS defined a timeless aesthetic. Its balanced and charismatic bodywork continues to enchant after nearly half a century, to the point that it could feature in the world’s most prestigious art museums.

Technically, it stands out for its steel trellis chassis and 3.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine, initially capable of 255 horsepower. After a fuel-injected version in 1980 with reduced power of 214 hp to comply with American anti-pollution regulations, the Quattrovalvole arrived in 1982 with 240 horsepower, regaining the favor of enthusiasts. The 308 GTS entered popular imagination thanks to the television series “Magnum P.I.,” becoming an icon of pop culture as well as automotive history.

Ferrari F355 GTS: over 30 years of open-air emotions

Introduced in 1994, the F355 GTS represents a stylistic and technical evolution of the 348. Pininfarina created fluid lines and balanced volumes that, despite the three decades that have passed, still appear extraordinarily contemporary.

Its design combines sophisticated aerodynamics with classic elegance, using a fully faired underbody to generate downforce without compromising aesthetics. The 3.5-liter V8 engine with 5 valves per cylinder delivers 380 horsepower at 8,500 rpm, with Formula 1-derived components such as titanium connecting rods.

Weighing just 1,350 kg, the F355 GTS accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds, reaching over 295 km/h. While it was the first Ferrari with an F1 electroactuated gearbox, it’s the 6-speed manual transmission that fully enhances its analog and engaging character.

Ferrari 296 GTS: a generational leap forward

The 296 GTS represents the contemporary interpretation of the GTS philosophy. Unlike previous open V8s with retractable hardtops (RHT), it introduces an arch roll-bar behind the cockpit, recalling the legendary Ferrari Sports and the 250 Le Mans.

Designed under the direction of Flavio Manzoni, it stands out for the extraordinary fluidity of its forms, particularly evident in the rear and side views, although the front could be refined in future special versions.

Technically revolutionary, it adopts a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 combined with a plug-in electric unit, for a combined power of 830 horsepower. The performance is impressive: 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 7.6 seconds, and a top speed of 330 km/h. On the Fiorano circuit, it records a time of 1’21″80, just 0.8 seconds slower than the closed version.

The three Ferrari GTS models represent fundamental milestones in the evolution of the Gran Turismo Spider concept: from the classic purity of the 308, to the technical-aesthetic balance of the F355, to the futuristic approach of the 296, always maintaining the Ferrari DNA of elegance, performance, and driving pleasure.