Lamborghini Revuelto NA63 arrives as a limited edition for the U.S. and Canada

In 2025, North America accounted for 3,347 Lamborghini deliveries worldwide, close to 30% of the brand’s global total and enough to make the United States and Canada the most important commercial region for the Sant’Agata Bolognese automaker. On that basis, Lamborghini developed the Revuelto NA63, a 63-unit limited edition created exclusively for North American customers and not intended for any other market.

Lamborghini Revuelto NA63 debuts as a North America-only limited edition

The model’s name highlights both the continent and the brand’s history. “NA” stands for North America, while 63 refers both to Lamborghini’s founding year and to the company’s 63rd anniversary in 2026.

The mechanical base remains the standard Revuelto HPEV, with no changes to its core components. The naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 produces 813 hp and 535 lb-ft of torque, working together with three electric motors to bring total system output to 1,015 hp.

The claimed performance figures remain those of Lamborghini’s benchmark hypercar, with 0-62 mph completed in 2.5 seconds and a top speed of more than 217 mph. Independent tests of the standard version have largely confirmed those numbers, recording 0-60 mph times below 2.6 seconds and a quarter-mile run in around 9.9 seconds.

Lamborghini focused entirely on visual characterization, giving the NA63 an immediately recognizable identity. The front end and bodywork feature large two-tone stripes running across the hood, side skirts, front splitter and rear diffuser.

Among the proposed configurations, the Blu Marinus finish with red and white details clearly recalls the colors of the U.S. and Canadian flags. The catalog also includes combinations built around shades such as Grigio Serget, Bianco Sideralis and Grigio Acheso, with contrasting accents in Blu Royal, Bianco Monocerus, Rosso Mars, Nero Nemesis and Arancio Xanto.

Lamborghini has not provided any indication of a possible expansion to other markets. With production capped at 63 units, the Revuelto NA63 appears set to remain a model reserved for North American collectors of the brand.